I bet you are pretty much like me. You have no idea what an
ablution is. You think it has something to do with guilt or religion. (No,
that’s absolution.) Or you think it’s some kind of growth you get rid of by
applying a good ablution cream. Nope.
I first heard the term when I was in college. I was
reading Melville or some English dude who referred to someone “performing their
morning ablutions.” But instead of looking it up, I decided to go on with the
rest of my life and just pretend that I knew what it meant. Kind of like sex.
But one day while I was performing what I thought was a sex
act, my helpful partner asked me if I had performed my morning ablutions. I
thought it involved bending, so I dumped her. And picked up a dictionary.
I discovered that the word “ablutions” simply means acts of
washing yourself. How disappointing. But, once I got past the ordinariness of
what ablutions meant, I stopped to consider just how important ablutions are to
all of us.
In the old days people would usually just take a bowl of
water and start abluting, I guess; just dipped their hands in the bowl and
splashed water on their faces. Makes sense. Who wants to be around someone who
hasn’t abluted? I realize now that’s what my potential sex partner was trying
to tell me: no ablution, no touchy. I was just a splash away from love.
But back then, I think, it was simpler than it is today.
Today, performing your morning ablutions is, shall we say, challenging. Maybe
“challenging” isn’t exactly the right word. Maybe it’s just more
time-consuming. Yeah, that’s it. There is just way more abluting to do
nowadays.
In the old days you just washed in the bowl and went to the
bathroom and that was it. Today it is more complicated. Let me give you a more
modern recap of performing ablutions.
Here’s what I did this morning to get ready for my day: I
went into the bathroom and turned on the radio and then I turned on the hot
water. Then I waited for the water to heat up. While I was waiting for the
water to heat up, I multitasked and brushed my teeth.
When the water was hot, I splashed it on my face. Then I put
on my shaving cream. Then I washed the shaving cream off my hands. Then I
shaved. Then I looked at myself in the mirror. And winked.
Then I went to the bathroom. I’m not going into too much
ablutive detail there. After that I sprayed some Fresh Linen air deodorizer to
mask the nonfresh-linen results of my bathroom-going. It kind of smelled like a
pile of warm clothes kissing an angel.
Then I got into the shower. I got the soap and washed my
left arm with my right hand. Then I switched the soap to my left hand and
washed my right arm. Then I washed a few other things I could reach. My feet
weren’t one of them. Haven’t washed those guys since the Rams were in LA.
Then, of course, any good abluter has to shampoo his hair.
So I had to make the decision to use either my red Strawberry Fields or my
green Apple Festival shampoo. I always like to have options when I shampoo. I
usually rotate four bottles of shampoo, adding a Peach Mist and an Orange
Cascades scent in there for health reasons. Some days I just don’t feel like a
strawberry. You know what I mean? You do? Call me, maybe we can ablute together.
Of course, when you get out of the shower you have to dry
yourself. Sheesh. Drying has to be considered ablusive, doesn’t it? I hate
drying myself. The legs. The arms. The chest. The tummy. Too many body parts.
Why hasn’t some guy invented the body blow dryer, dammit! Just step in it and
hit the button. Hell, I bought a Kindle, I’m dumb enough to buy a body blower.
Then you obviously have to dry your hair. And when you’re
finished with
your hair, you have to spritz it, and brush it, and admire
it, and then you have to
put on underarm deodorant, and then
put on some Chaps cologne so you can smell like … a chap, I
guess. Damn, it’s ablusive, baby!
And then, because I just may be a little older than some of
you stud-muffin abluters out there, I have to perform another somewhat
sensitive ablution. Yeah, the doc said I probably needed a little something to
perk up my interest in sex. So, although I hate to reveal myself in public, but
because I am a truth-seeker, and a truth-teller, I have to inform you (under
the Freedom of Too Much Information Act) that I rub this testosterone goop into
my arms and chest.
I’m not exactly sure how this relates to ablusiveness, but
hell, after rubbing in this gel, now even my hair has hair. My teeth are
dating. And I’ve grown six little penises on each of my upper arms. It’s not
really a problem, except that when they’re aroused, I can’t get my T-shirt on.
Yeah, this performing ablutions thing is pretty crazy. You
know how you always hear about that poor, depressed guy who just can’t quite
get it together? And they always say that the first thing to go is the person’s
desire to take care of himself? They just won’t wash up or do all that stuff.
It’s just too damn much trouble.
Well, I see that ablutions-rejecting rebel in a whole new
light now — an admiring light. I say, “Nonablutionists, unite!” I say,
“Ablution this!” I say, “Anyone with 12 penises on their arms is clean enough!”
