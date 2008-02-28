For nearly seven decades, Pasadena had in its midst a man who not only walked with giants, but fought and later trained his fair share of them during the course of a lifetime.

We’re talking, of course, about Canto "T.N.T." Robledo, whose life of success in the ring began in his garage, carried him to the heights of the profession, and was all the more remarkable considering he was blinded as a youth.

Robledo died nine years ago but today his family, led by his son Joe, himself a Golden Gloves champion, is petitioning the city to erect a statue commemorating Robledo’s life.

"There is a lack of symbols of the Mexican culture and we need more of them to show how we have contributed to making Pasadena a world-class city," says Randy Ertll, executive director of El Centro de Accion Social. "We need to tell that history, and Canto is a big part of it."

We agree with Ertll. There are precious few monuments in this city acknowledging the many contributions of its Latino residents, and this proposal is not only altogether proper but way, way overdue.

Robledo died in 1999 at the age of 86 after a career as a trainer that spanned a half-century and included working with such boxing greats as Baby Cassius, Henry Culpepper and heavyweight contenders like Wayne Kendrick and the Bellflower Bomber, Jerry Quarry.

He lost his sight in 1933 at the age of 20, a year after he first won and then lost the Pacific Bantamweight title in Long Beach. He never did receive his title; not, that is until 55 years later when the World Boxing Hall of Fame presented him with the belt and inducted him into its ranks.

Today, the honor that Joe Robledo, members of his family and the Pasadena Mexican-American History Association (PMAHA) want to bestow on Canto is a little pricier than a gold-bedecked belt, but no more valuable than the time and effort Robledo and his family spent in finally acquiring that prized trophy.

They’re just as determined now as they were then and are hoping to help make a dent in the estimated $79,000 needed to construct the statue and have it placed in Pasadena’s Memorial Park using proceeds from a fundraiser set for Saturday at the Pasadena Jazz Institute at Paseo Colorado. Pianist Paul Anthony Romero, Canto’s grand-nephew, will be performing to help raise money for the Canto Robledo Memorial Project.

"He was the one person in my family who had done something beyond the blue-collar," Romero tells Weekly City Hall Reporter André Coleman on pages 15 and 16. "He was the most extraordinary person, and he beat the odds. It gave me a way of thinking outside the box for what I can do with my life."

If anyone thought $79,000 was a lot of money, it is for most people, but not the city. Heck, City Hall’s monthly catering bills for various official meetings are probably more than that.

We were happy to hear from one city official – Interim City Manager Bernard Melekian – who said a tribute like this to Canto Robledo was a great idea.

We would now like other appointed and elected officials to get aboard and help find the money that the Robledo family and the PMAHA need to complete this project.

As we are learning, our children – many of them from shattered backgrounds and mired in violence, drugs and ignorance – more than ever need role models by which to set their own moral and social compasses, and we can think of no one better for all of us to look up to than Canto "T.N.T." Robledo.

Let your voice be heard Wednesday afternoon during a meeting about public art at the Jackie Robinson Center.

Saturday’s concert begins at 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Jazz Institute, 260 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 206. For more information, call (626) 398-3344.

Be a part of Pasadena history. Go to that meeting, attend the concert and contribute whatever you can to the Canto Robledo Memorial Project.