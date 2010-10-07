Before the body of retired Pasadena police Lt. David Henry Richter was found under a freeway overpass on March 21, 2008, detectives had all but concluded the 30-year law enforcement veteran had taken his own life.

But interviews and autopsy reports made public last week following the lifting of security holds placed on Richter’s autopsy report by five separate law enforcement agencies — Pasadena police, Arcadia police, Irwindale police, LAPD and the Sheriff’s Department — tell a much different story.

The autopsy report lists Richter’s death not as a suicide but as “undetermined,” due to discrepancies at the crime scene, including inconsistencies between the fatal bullet wound, where the gun used in the death was found and blunt force trauma that broke Richter’s jaw prior to death.

“The mode [of death] is undetermined because of the atypical features of the injuries,” wrote Deputy Medical Examiner Christopher Rogers in the final report. “The gun is found in the right hand, but the entry wound is on the left, and there is a fracture of the mandible not associated with the gunshot wound.”

The disappearance of Richter, a resident of Arcadia, was first investigated as a missing person case. The Arcadia police found that his “depressed and emotional state support the probability Richter committed suicide,” according to the coroner’s report. And the Sheriff’s Department backed up that assertion.

However, former Pasadena Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Vicino said he disagreed with that theory.

“Based on my knowledge of David and my years as a homicide detective, I would say that he wasn’t the type of guy to take his own life,” said Vicino, who is now assistant police chief in Riverside. “I believe he had a lot to live for. Years of working as a homicide sergeant, intuition and knowledge of forensics lead me to believe this was not a suicide and the inconsistencies make it even more mysterious to me.”

Vicino’s former administrative assistant Noah Beltran, who once dated Richter, was placed on administrative leave several weeks after Richter disappeared for allegedly giving false information to homicide detectives in Arcadia. Beltran was never considered a suspect in Richter’s disappearance and was allowed to resign from the department. She could not be located for comment.

“We looked at it as a missing person’s case,” said Arcadia Sgt. Tom Le Veque. “We didn’t have any reason to go further than that. Our circumstances here didn’t lead us to believe it was foul play. He was missing for a time and was discovered in Irwindale and that is when they took over.”

Interim Irwindale Police Chief Wayne Hiltz — who served as the deputy chief in Pasadena before retiring in 2006 and worked with Richter throughout his career — said Richter was having serious money problems.

“His father indicated he was having some tough financial times,” said Hiltz, who took over the Irwindale department on an interim basis earlier this year. “He was having a home built in Arcadia. There were some problems with the construction. He had already spent $100,000 on the construction when the inspectors told his father he would have to tear everything down and start over.” Richter’s friends also told Arcadia officers that he was despondent over money problems associated with the house he was building.

Hiltz was not working in Irwindale in July 2008, when homicide detectives there took over the investigation and began treating Richter’s death as a homicide. Although this is the first time documents detailing information found by detectives at the death scene has been released, the Weekly first reported on the evidence discrepancies in July 2008.

“The medical conclusion is he died from a gunshot to the head. That’s definitive,” said John Kades, captain of the county Department of Coroner’s Investigations Division. “The mode [of death] is undetermined. We will do that from time to time if we don’t have enough information. By leaving it that way it leaves the case open for future investigation and prosecution based on someone coming forward or one of the investigating agencies receiving some new information.”

According to the report, the entry wound from the fatal shot entered the left side of Richter’s head near his ear, but the gun — a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson — was found in his right hand with his index finger still on the trigger.

Suicide expert Ronald W. Maris, who heads the Suicide Center at the University of South Carolina and consults with police on questionable deaths, said the contradictions associated with Richter’s death “raise a lot of red flags.”

“I can certainly see why they looked deeper into this,” Maris told the Weekly. “People usually commit suicide the simplest way. Right-handed people usually shoot themselves in the right side of their head or in the mouth and left-handed people usually place the gun to the left side of their head. It’s possible he could have reached around and shot himself, but usually people don’t turn into acrobats when they commit suicide.”

Maris also said victims typically don’t manage to hold onto the gun or keep their finger on the trigger after firing the fatal shot because their muscles relax. “Usually the gun falls out the hand and is found close to the victim,” he said.

Richter’s gun had four expended rounds and one live round in the chamber, according to a police report included in the coroner’s report.

Gunshot residue tests performed on Richter’s right hand were positive, indicating that he either fired a gun or was in close proximity to someone who did.

Richter’s body was face down when it was discovered by Caltrans workers, and his hands were against his chest. Coroner officials later determined that his jaw had recently been broken.

“The characteristics of the mandibular fracture do not appear to be caused by the passage of a metallic bullet through the mandible, but rather the mandibular fracture appears to be caused by blunt force trauma separate from the gunshot injury,” wrote Radiology Consultant Dr. Donald C. Boger.

According to Maris, the suicide rate among police officers is about 36 per 100,000 officers, which is three times higher than the average in the general population.

“Most statistical info says police officer suicide is on the increase,” said Pasadena Police Chief Philip Sanchez, who did not know Richter and was not familiar with the investigation, which was conducted before he came to Pasadena last summer. “Mental health professionals are looking at causal factors and they say good preventative measures for first responders include seeking some type of balance in their life, including physical fitness, a hobby or a sport — something that offers alternatives to insure they stay sharp when they deal with the issues of being a police officer.”

Richter, who retired in 2005, was last seen by a friend on Dec. 21, just days before his father reported him missing on Dec. 27. Also missing was his 2007 Lexus RX 350. The Lexus was later found parked in Irwindale. Bloodhounds led police to a deep body of water in an abandoned gravel pit less than a mile away from where his body would later be found by Caltrans workers.