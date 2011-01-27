“Well-being is a product of the willingness of the patient to be well,” says Byron Brizuela, a facilitator with the Stanford Course, offering management strategies for people living with chronic illnesses and sponsored by the Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (CHAP).

Brizuela, a resident of San Marino, is also a Platinum-sales music producer who branded and marketed the musical genre “Urban Regional” (Jae-P, Down aka Kilo, Flakiss, Diane Birch, Skeey and David Rolas) to the US Latin market, and is responsible for generating more than $25 million in revenues in his career. But, says Brizuela, “Success was not enough to keep me healthy.”

Dangerously overweight and depressed, with a family history of diabetes and high blood pressure, Brizuela several years ago became aware of the book, “The Stanford Course on Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.” It was then that he and his wife Cecilia, who is also a course facilitator, adopted the program’s proactive maxims and began their journey to health recovery.

“It’s made a huge difference in mine and our lives,” Byron Brizuela says. “I’ve lost over 60 pounds since first becoming involved in the course. But more importantly, I began to see things in a different light. I began to see that I wasn’t doomed to the same fate as other members of my family and that it was up to me to accept health as possible. ”

The Stanford Course was created by doctors, researchers and field workers from Stanford University, the University of Missouri and Kaiser Permanente. Utilizing data culled from extensive research, the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” is used by wellness groups the world over.

The book and the course, intended as an introduction to a combination of living and self-management tools for patients with such chronic illnesses as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes, asthma and emphysema, among many others, are based on three core assumptions: (1) Patients with different chronic diseases have similar self-management issues; (2) Patients are capable of learning self-management of their diseases; and (3) Patients successfully self-managing their diseases will experience a higher level of health and will require fewer health care resources.

The course devotes attention to tools like “the advance directive,” which lets family, friends and doctors know what you want done medically in case you can’t answer for yourself. There are also sections on patients’ rights and responsibilities, how to deal with bureaucracies and where and how to find resources.

“Most people who have chronic conditions are older, so they are often disheartened and can come in with a show me attitude,” says Brizuela. “But once this group realizes an initial return for the effort, they are thrilled with the result.”

Last year, CHAP CEO Margaret “Margie” Martinez initiated the Stanford Course. CHAP’s main primary care facility is at 1855 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Northwest Pasadena. The organization has recently opened facilities at 1800 N. Lake Ave. and 3160 E. Del Mar Blvd. The Stanford Course is being offered at the Jackie Robinson Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in both Spanish and English. Sessions in Spanish are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays. Sessions in English are from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

Community health scientist Chris Fradkin, a longtime Los Angeles County resident now with the UC Merced Center of Excellence for the Study of Health Disparities in Rural and Ethnic Underserved Populations, is very familiar with the program. “The key is self-management,” Fradkin says. “When the patient is active in their treatment, they’re involved; they’re participating. It’s a whole new model, in contrast to the passive-patient, authoritative-practitioner dynamic we’ve all been raised by.”

Facilitator-Nurse Veronica Ramirez says that “participation in the course makes us better observers of ourselves, the habits that might contribute to our conditions, and adds to our ability to describe our symptoms to others.”

“We are looking to open a regular evening class at the new Del Mar facility, as well as increase our promotion to those in our community who can most gain from an awareness of these classes,” Martinez says. “We are also looking to expand the number of classes we are offering at the Jackie Robinson Center.”

“We are facing an aging population like never before with an overburdened medical infrastructure and huge gaps in public financing. The math adds up to us having to take a bigger role in taking care of our own health. The lowering of the number of facility visits a patient will need while getting the most advanced health care and attention possible, will be a critical factor in the future of health care reform,” says CHAP’s Dr. Rolando Tringale.

“The future of our health may very well lie in our ability to convert interest in wellness to our youth. Most of the chronic conditions we experience later in life come from our lifestyle decisions over time and often very early in life,” says Tringale.