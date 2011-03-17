High lit it ain’t, but for those who logged time on LA’s club scene between the mid-1980s and mid-’90s, Jim Miller’s book “Niceness in the ’90s: An Indie Music Memoir” should jog vivid memories.

Opening as if in mid-conversation with friends, Miller relates a story about No Talent Night at the storied Al’s Bar downtown, where he and his bass player were “stoked” to earn 20 bucks and a pitcher of beer. (Ah, the more things change …) That’s followed shortly by an introduction to the Jane behind Jane’s Addiction, and an explanation of how Perry Farrell hit on that band name.

Chapters revolve around such events, set in divey mainstays of the day like Al’s, Jabberjaw, Coconut Teaszer, Raji’s, Hollywood Star Lanes and the “rock ‘n’ roll Ralph’s” on Sunset Boulevard. That episodic construction makes for a disjointed albeit quick read; few chapters are more than a page or two in length.

Grunge hadn’t yet exploded into mainstream consciousness, but it was already the dominant force governing Miller’s late-night universe. Juggling tours and recording with two bands then popular on the LA scene, Trash Can School and Black Angel’s Death Song, he was well positioned to witness the desperate swarm of bands vying to make 7-inch records for labels like Sub Pop and Sympathy for the Record Industry. Miller himself came tantalizingly close to realizing his dream of being a full-time working musician, but the book ends with his realization that “this is a hobby and not a career.”

“Bottom line is I’m not just a musician, I’m a music fan,” he writes. “Most people in the indie scene at that time were.” That, along with intermittent shout-outs to fans and friends who were kind to him, lends an unsentimental sweetness to recollections of shows, backstage hangs, living room jams, drug-hazed parties and bowling nights with the likes of Farrell, L7, Nirvana, Courtney Love, Hole, the Gits, Love Battery, Carla Bozulich, Possum Dixon, WACO, Texas Terri, Lee Joseph and Larry Flynt. L7 figures most prominently in his memories, which also include scrapes with LA cops, family tragedy and the ’92 riots. Chapters like “Kurt and Courtney” will likely spark the most interest, but, as rendered in Miller’s straight-forward prose, they’re more matter-of-fact than salacious. (“The success of ‘Nevermind’ changed everything — expectations mostly.”)

Late in the book he tells a Polygram A&R rep that music internship programs are elitist and therefore bad for rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a provocative passage, and “Niceness in the ’90s” would be more substantial if it offered more such observations.

As it is, it’s a slight trip down Memory Lane for Generation X-ers who take their nostalgia gritty.

