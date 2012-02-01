I wasn’t in the mood for any kind of conversation that afternoon. I was working against deadline on a feature story about illegal car racing for GQ, and that was the only thing I was thinking about while I walked my two dogs. That story and whether or not I should go to one of the newly released movies I could see for free with my Writers Guild card.

“Isn’t this a beautiful time of day?”

The voice was coming up behind me and I turned to look. He was young; I figured him to be in his early 20s at most. Good-looking, I thought idly — thick dark hair, a couple inches over 6 feet, posture to burn. I looked at him for a few seconds without speaking. I was surprised by his sudden appearance and I do not usually involve myself in conversation while dog-walking. As a rule, that’s the time I spend unraveling work-related problems.

Ten minutes later we were still talking, there on the street, with the dogs — Diz and Bobbie — sprawled peacefully on the grass between us. I don’t recall anything I said. What I remember vividly is the way Gareth Seigel looked when he told me about the class of special ed students he’d been the substitute teacher for that day. His voice was filled with quiet emotion when he described those kids and there was a slight mist over his eyes. I made a fast decision.

“Listen, would you like to go to the movies with me this evening? It’s a screening and I can bring a guest.”

“I’d like that,” he said.

And I wondered if I’d just done a crazy thing.

That was nearly nine years ago, and Gareth and I have been together ever since. The fact that I’m the older one — by more than 20 years — in the relationship doesn’t bother us, my daughter or any of our friends. His family? Well, let’s just say they’re finally getting used to it. And I understand (if a bit grudgingly) why it took them so long to get it.

It turned out that Gareth (it seems strange to call him by his given name: we’ve been referring to each other as “Boo” for a very long time) was 29 when we met. I found, as we got to know each other, that he could make me laugh until I was helpless, that he was stunningly smart without being a smartass and that he possessed an unerring ability to recognize — and then quietly do — the right thing. I was impressed but not surprised to learn that he had reached the rank of Eagle Scout in his teens back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and had earned a degree in economics from Northwestern University.

It seemed natural for us to begin having dinner together every night. Gareth is a wonderfully creative cook, and I am not, so I was happy to help with simple tasks. Often, after we’d finished eating, we’d pile pillows on the floor and sit close and listen to music: Glenn Gould playing Bach partitas, a Mozart clarinet concerto, Paul Simon — “They’ve got a wall in China / It’s a thousand miles long / To keep out the foreigners / They made it strong…” The name of the song is “Something So Right.” And that’s how it felt, despite all the reasons it might have seemed wrong.

We were falling in love, and we knew how right it was for us. I’d been married and divorced, had gone through a couple of long-term relationships. Gareth married in his early 20s and it had not worked out. Neither of us had ever felt this closeness of physicality and emotion for another person.

We shared stories of our pasts. Gareth was interested in my evolution from a fashion model in New York to an investigative journalist and the author of three books. He read all of them shortly after we met, drilling straight through in a few days. I was fascinated when he told me about the summer after his graduation from Northwestern when he worked as a guide at a remote dude ranch in Wyoming and the life-threatening incident that happened there. He wrote a short story about his time on the ranch and it was published in a national magazine. I read it and was impressed and moved by his writing talent. He listened with interest when I described my years in boarding schools (one of them a convent) and the trauma of entering a university where I had to overcome the very real shock of sitting in classes with boys for the first time in my life. He described the year or so he spent working at a law firm in San Francisco and living in a basement apartment of an old house that was haunted.

The months passed. One evening over dinner I mentioned a recurrent dream I’d experienced for many years. Gareth looked at me, an astounded expression on his face. He’d had the same dream, many times, with only one small detail in difference. A few days later he read a sonnet to me that he’d just written; it was about the dream. Since then he has composed more than 200 sonnets, and I’m honored to be the inspiration for them.

When I discovered that his real gift was his great ability to take exceptional photographs, I became his wingman, traveling with him to places as far as the California-Nevada border. Those were wonderful times, a kind of strange honeymoon for us. Gareth is represented by the Stephen Cohen Gallery in L.A. now, and his work is receiving the kind of attention it deserves. And I’m still invited along on many of the film shoots.

A little over two years ago, we decided it was time for us to try living together. Bobbie (the only dog I have left since my darling Diz left us) and I moved out of my one-bedroom bungalow and into Gareth’s larger space. And it worked. We’re good together. No, we’re great. Do we have the occasional disagreement? Of course. But we’ve never even gotten into the vicinity of a deal breaker.

The thing that holds Gareth Seigel and me together is stronger than tungsten carbide, and it is a fusion of love, passion, respect and the ability to keep making each other think as well as laugh. He is different from any other man I’ve even known: We don’t just get along; he’s inside my head. And, according to him, I’m living in his. Simply put: We get each other.

There are many reasons for me to love Gareth. Some are intangible, others more easily explained: He gives me vitamins and then follows up to make sure I take them. He reminds (well, more like orders) me to exercise. He is an ardent and inventive lover. He cooks healthy food that looks good and tastes delicious. He laughs and tells me to shut up when I whine about the dearth of cheeseburgers and barbecue in our diet. He is gentle and loving with our Bobbie, who has come to adore him. He points out my blind spots — even those I don’t want to see — and I return the favor. He is a true friend to my daughter, both on the phone to Boston, where she lives, and here in L.A. during her infrequent visits. He continues to write those exquisite sonnets, and he says being with me is like having breakfast, lunch and dinner at Tiffany’s. For me, being with Gareth is even better: He’s that long drink of cool water when you’re dying of thirst and the wall thermometer reads 105 degrees and climbing.

It is Gareth Seigel who tells me I can do whatever I set my mind to. Or, in a few instances (my latest book, Swans and Pistols: Modeling, Motherhood, and Making it in the Me Decade) what he sets his mind to. It is his voice I hear when I feel I’m out of whatever it takes to make whatever is necessary work.

He may have taken his sweet time getting here, but the way I look at it, it was well worth the wait.