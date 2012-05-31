If you shop at Whole Foods Market in Pasadena, beware. A fleet of tow trucks working for the city’s newly energized parking and vehicle code enforcement bureau is just waiting for people to park illegally — even if only for a few minutes.

When that happens — completely outside the jurisdictional purview of the Police Department, which typically hears many of the complaints generated by this practice — tow trucks sit poised to swoop in, hook up cars and cart them off to a nearby tow yard.

The city Transportation Department, which is now hiking parking fees and aggressively tracking down and towing or booting cars belonging to people with five or more outstanding unpaid parking tickets, is now going after Whole Foods shoppers, many of whom say they are confused by the conflicting parking signs, one warning of being cited and towed after 3 p.m., the other saying two-hour parking is allowed until 8 p.m.

“I was dumbfounded,” said Pasadena resident Bryan Witt. “Are you kidding me? I asked the tow truck driver to put the car down and he said he could not and he was just doing his job. The [Pasadena police] watch commander said the Police Department has nothing to do with it. She said every Friday there is a line of people who have been towed from Whole Foods.”

Witt’s car was impounded at 3:06 p.m. Friday, May 18. The parking ticket on his windshield was written and placed there at 3:01 p.m., just one minute after the deadline passed. That minute cost Witt more than $300. He was forced to pay $115 at the Pasadena Police Department for the release of his vehicle and another $150 to the towing company from Alhambra, where his car was impounded. Plus, he received a $52 parking ticket.

Another Whole Foods customer told the Weekly she now only shops at the store once or twice a month, because she can’t afford to pay the parking tickets.

“One time I came out at 2:59 and there was already a ticket on my car that said 3:05. The tow truck was pulling up,” said Wendy Robinson. “It’s like they can’t wait to tow cars over here. Why not give people a grace period?”

Despite claims to the contrary by an Alhambra towing company contracted with the city, two officials in the Pasadena Department of Transportation confirmed tow truck operators are waiting for people to screw up, or are “pre-staged” in the area in order to pick up illegally parked cars along Arroyo Parkway between 3 and 7 p.m.

“We have them a couple of blocks away so if they have to tow they can come in and alleviate that hazard,” said Pasadena Parking Manager Charles Kindred. “Whole Foods has parking underneath. I would suggest they make people aware of their underground parking structure.”

Transportation Director Fred Dock said the issue is one of safety and that the city is not anxious to tow cars away. “The tows cannot happen until the vehicle is cited,” Dock pointed out. “We now use multiple towing companies. We can now have them staged nearby. We are responding to issues with the traffic stream during the evening period. The time period has been established based on the traffic volume. It is not arbitrary or capricious.”

Since January, J&M Towing Co. in Alhambra, A Car Auto in El Monte, along with Pasadena-based Freddie Mac Towing and Masters Automotive, have impounded 158 cars parked in front of the store, and city parking officials wrote 318 tickets, costing motorists about $50,086 in impound fees and another $16,536 in parking ticket fines.

Outside of those tows, in a recent report to the council, Dock states that, “Since July 2011, the department has found and impounded 212 vehicles — 182 of those just since the first of this year — and the benefit to the city budget and the public services it pays for is worth the extra effort, as enforcers have recovered more than $190,000 in delinquent fees.”

There remain another 438 cars whose owners owe a minimum $362 in parking fines, and the parking enforcement team “is constantly on the lookout for them, cruising the streets, looking at plates,” Dock wrote.

Representatives from Whole Foods corporate offices did not return phone calls seeking comment on this story, but an employee working at the Arroyo Parkway store said workers at that branch are concerned that the overaggressive parking enforcement will drive customers away from the store.

“They have been emailing our customer service department and are really mad,” the employee said of some of the customer reaction. “It has hurt us, because the customers think we are behind it. We put up a sign out front and we use the loudspeaker every day to tell people to move their cars.” A sandwich-board sign warning customers about the parking enforcement has been set up on the sidewalk outside the store.

Several cities are using revenue generated by increased parking fees and fines to help erase deficits. In Los Angeles, Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has proposed hikes in parking penalties to help close a $238-million deficit in that city’s yearly budget. Villaraigosa’s plan calls for increasing parking fines by $10.

In Pasadena, the council is expected to vote Monday to increase parking violation penalties by 90 cents. At least one claim has been filed against the city by a motorist who feels his car was wrongfully towed. The Pasadena Police Department has received numerous complaints, according to Lt. Phlunte Riddle.

Kindred said that the reason for the aggressive parking enforcement on Arroyo Parkway, a state highway, is to ensure cars are off the streets by 3 p.m., when the street’s parking lane becomes a travel lane for motorists heading to the Pasadena (110) Freeway.

“We have to move the cars because people using the travel lane suddenly encounter cars parked in the travel lane and it creates a bottleneck when they have to stop to get around them,” Kindred said, adding that towing has recently increased because there was an issue with the signage in the area, which was clarified to indicate vehicles could be towed if they were parked there between 3 and 7 p.m.

Witt said the parking official who issued him his ticket also attempted to lie about the time he wrote the ticket, claiming the ticket was issued at 3:10 p.m. instead of the 3:01 p.m., the time shown on the ticket.

“Of course, I was in the wrong and should have read the sign,” Witt said. “But to get a ticket at 3:01 pm and then to have tow trucks lying in wait is beyond unreasonable. I feel like I have been raped. This is the kind of abuse of power that has driven many of the most productive people out of Southern California forever.

“I’ll still shop at Whole Foods,” Witt said. “But the city really needs to cool it with this policy. People need their cars and balancing the budget on people like this is not the way to go.”