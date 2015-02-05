D uring their first five years of living in Pasadena, Jessica Hardin and her husband Marco Neves noticed that Pasadena had plenty of arts events, including ArtNight and music festivals such as Make Music Pasadena, to name but a few. But as professional actors, they also noticed that the Crown City was missing something they thought would be invaluable to the city: its own film festival.

They stepped up and took action themselves, successfully launching the Pasadena International Film Festival (PIFF) last year with 85 films selected from over 300 entries to play before over 3,000 attendees. The festival (not to be confused with the Old Pasadena Film Festival, which runs old movies in randowm locations in the busy business district) returns on Wednesday night, running Feb. 11-16 with an eclectic slate of 86 new feature and short films.

One features rising star Jason Ritter, son of the late John Ritter, and a short starring former “Family Ties” co-star Michael Gross, plus a ceremony during which Lifetime Achievement Awards will be bestowed upon Oscar nominee Eric Roberts and five-time Emmy-winning actress Doris Roberts (who also stars in the festival short “Zizi and Honeyboy”).

Yet, this time, the most exciting story in the film festival may be the one behind the scenes. The reason is that at the same time the couple is trying to supervise PIFF festival, they’re also conducting an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to help with their legal costs in a bizarre and long-running battle with filmmakers whose film had to be dropped from last year’s schedule.

“We had accepted a film that had legal action around it, and the opposing attorney in their court battle filed a cease and desist order on showing it,” says Hardin. “When we agreed not to, we got attacked by the filmmakers and sued.” The couple then filed for a temporary restraining order against the two filmmakers, which was granted. “They won a defamation lawsuit and the attorneys’ fees for fighting the restraining order fell on us, with the judge making us pay half.”

The reason Hardin and Neves filed for a restraining order was that the filmmakers in question showed up at the couple’s home, which serves as their office, allegedly screaming about the cancellation of their screening. The filmmakers in question also filed the defamation suit due to the restraining order and the cancellation of their screening.

Thankfully, the Indiegogo crowd-funding drive for the $8,000 the couple owes in legal fees doesn’t affect their ability to run the fest, since the actual event costs have already been paid in advance. But the nuisance of the fees has taken away some of the enjoyment of running the festival and has created a major distraction at a very inopportune time.

“The filmmakers owe us $13,000 in legal fees from actions we won, and we owe them $8,000, so we said we’re willing to walk from the whole thing if you let this go,” says Neves. “Their high-powered attorney still wants his $8,000, which is hard to believe because it’s peanuts to him. We tried to make it all go away for our good and their good too. The important thing is the restraining order, because women in this town need to know that if they get a restraining order they will fill out 36 pages of paperwork and none of it mentions that it’s possible to wind up paying the legal costs of the person you filed it against.

“It’s been baffling to anybody, but there’s no way to reach the judge and ask questions,” adds Neves. “Can anyone out there tell us how this is legal and how is this right? And it affects the city because the city gives us money to put on a spectacular event, not have it eaten in legal fees.”

The festival is sponsored by the Pasadena Water and Power Department, the Pasadena Film Office, Rising Realty Partners, Boston Court PAC and Woodbury University.

For now, Hardin and Neves are trying to keep their eyes on the many positive aspects of this year’s PIFF, including its black tie optional “Great Gatsby” Gala next Thursday, Feb. 12, at the Westin Pasadena Hotel. The theme is meant to evoke the height of Hollywood glamor, a tradition that began last year and the couple would like to maintain throughout future editions.

The festival will also feature its official award ceremony on Sunday, featuring live performances by musicians Jenny Luna and Charlotte Bash. On the fest’s closing day, Monday, film fans can enjoy the winners in a day filled with screenings of the six winning films at the festival’s home-base theater, the Laemmle Playhouse 7, and throughout the fest’s five days attendees can enjoy not only screenings but question and answer sessions, panel discussions and other parties.

Among the most notable films is the documentary “Bungalow Heaven — Preserving a Neighborhood,” which opens PIFF at 1 p.m. Wednesday and is the one film in the fest that actually focuses on Pasadena. The film, by director Joaquin Montalvan, looks at the Bungalow Heaven neighborhood’s history, including how it got its name, how it became the first Historic Landmark District in America, and the issues faced when newcomers try to buy homes in the district and face battles over attempting to renovate their property.

Other highlights include the bank-heist thriller “7 Minutes,” starring Jason Ritter and showing at 5 p.m. Friday, and the musical “Waiting in the Wings.” “Wings” follows an aspiring actor in Montana and a male stripper in New York City who have humorous complications arise when their identities are mistaken for each other, and screens at 8 pm Wednesday.

“Last year was terrifying, because we didn’t know what to expect, but it went well,” says Hardin. “Now we have filmmakers from South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil and more coming on their first time in America and that’s really exciting. Pasadena is an excellent introduction to America.”



