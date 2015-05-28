“Double, double toil and trouble

Fire burn and cauldron bubble”

— Three Witches, “Macbeth”





Caltech’s 124-acre campus in Pasadena bears scant resemblance to the blasted heath in William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” that gathering spot for his three chanting witches whose prophecies inspire the brave Scottish general to kill King Duncan and take the throne for himself.





But the Renaissance play resonates on this technocratic terrain where students in science and engineering are required to take a minimum of 12 classes in subjects from Caltech’s Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), headquartered at Baxter Hall.

HSS was known simply as the humanities division back in 1949, when one of the last century’s most renowned Elizabethan scholars first arrived and held sway as chairman for more than 20 years, drawn both by the idea of bringing literature to bright young scientists and also by a collection of Shakespearian materials at the nearby Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino. According to Caltech documents, he was gently deposed in a cloak-and-dagger academic drama that seemed more inspired by Machiavelli than the Bard at Stratford-upon-Avon.

His name: Hallett Darius Smith, a slim man with an elegant, Vassar-educated wife who grew up in modest circumstances in Boulder, Colorado, and earned a Ph.D. at Yale on the strength of his intellect. He came to Caltech after spending 18 years in the English department at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and is best known for his definitive 1952 book, “Elizabethan Poetry: A Study in Conventions, Meaning and Expressions,” published by Harvard University Press.

In 1963, I met Smith once through his daughter, Diana Gordon, who was then a student at Harvard Law School. Recently, Gordon described the house on South Marengo Avenue near Caltech, where her beloved Daddy would sometimes read poems by Robert Frost and Wallace Stevens in the evenings to her. But, she noted, he was “not what you would call a heavy father. He believed in having fun with your choices, in leaving time for daydreaming.”

Gordon, now an author herself and a professor emerita in political science at City College of New York, remembers being “dazzled” by the famous scientists she met at parties, such as James Watson, co-discoverer of the structure of DNA, and Murray Gell-Mann, the American physicist who won the 1969 Nobel prize for his work on subatomic particles.

Her younger brother Hal, a Los Angeles photographer, also recalls a time when art and science converged harmoniously at the Smith house where his mother, the former Mary Elizabeth Earl, grew a bountiful garden on a lot outside and entertained faculty and varied guests. “Some of them were musicians from the Coleman Chamber Music Association who put on concerts at the Pasadena Playhouse and later at Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium,” wrote the younger Smith, now 72, in a series of e mails sent to me in Manhattan.

“Sometimes the musicians would come to the house for dinner on Sunday afternoon. I also remember meeting Ralph Bunche at our house,” he added, alluding to the 1950 Nobel Prize winner who became undersecretary-general of the United Nations.

In-house politics of a less noble kind eventually overtook the elder Smith, who was eased out as chairman at the soon to be reconfigured HSS division before he stepped down in 1970. It was something of a palace coup, according to 1995 Caltech interviews with Smith’s purported nemesis, the late historian Robert A. Huttenback. The German-born Huttenback succeeded Smith as division chairman in 1972 and instituted a graduate studies program in the social sciences. His subsequent toils and troubles, including criminal charges when he was engaged at another California university, will be recounted in more detail as we go along.

But during his talks with Shirley K. Cohn for the institute’s oral history project, Huttenback, who had been dean of students and master of student housing, made it plain how he set out to remove Smith around 1969, after the new Caltech president Harold Brown created a search committee for Smith’s successor and named him to lead it, eventually tapping him as acting chairman.

Cohn: “You mean Hallett Smith was there in his position and you were the acting?”

Huttenback: “No, I didn’t move. I just stayed where I was, but I was running it.”

Cohn: “And he was aware of that?”

Huttenback: “Yes, he was aware. We drew the veil of secrecy over it and I always consulted him, and didn’t have to move him out of his office.”

Huttenback damned Smith with faint praise during one of the interviews with Cohn, calling him a “perfectly decent man. But he didn’t want to change anything.”

After Smith stepped down as division chair, he stayed on for five more years teaching a class in Shakespeare. He also embarked on a second career as a senior research associate at the Huntington Library, publishing “Shakespeare’s Romances: A Study of Some Ways of the Imagination,” among other works. He died Aug. 15, 1996, on his 89th birthday.

Jenijoy La Belle, the first woman academic appointed to a full-time position as an assistant professor at Caltech — in 1969, when it was still an all-male preserve for undergraduates — hailed Smith as a true Renaissance man, “witty, civilized and wise,” in her tribute to him in the Los Angeles Times. She wrote that he submitted his ego “to the will of the classic texts he studied and thereby took on something of their power and grace.”

In a telephone conversation with this reporter, La Belle, a petite blonde who won a protracted sex discrimination suit against Caltech in 1977 after being denied tenure twice by a promotions committee appointed and led by the aforementioned Huttenback, called Smith’s contributions to Caltech students and faculty “incalculable.”

“You can’t weigh how much it was,” she said. “He was a brilliant scholar in Renaissance literature and his books are still being read. He was a wonderful teacher. When I taught Shakespeare, I would hide outside his classroom and listen to him reading Shakespeare aloud and getting into the characters. I wanted to emulate him. Of course,” she added with a laugh, “it’s hard for a short female to sound like King Lear.”

La Belle, now a Caltech literature professor emerita and author of books beginning with “The Echoing Wood of Theodore Roethke” (Princeton University Press), retired in 2006 and teaches at the Huntington Library. Smith, she said, didn’t tell her why he decided to retire from Caltech. But she had come to believe that he was unhappy when Huttenback, with the support of President Brown, brought in more people from the social sciences and created an entity far different from the division Smith had guided over two decades.

“They kept hiring people in that field instead of the humanities, and the result was a graduate division in the social sciences but none in the humanities,” La Belle said. “Hallett didn’t want that but Huttenback did and he succeeded.”

Jean-Laurent Rosenthal, a Rea A. and Lela G. Axline Professor of Business Economics, is the current chair of the division, which is now marking a 50th anniversary of when its name was changed to HSS in 1965 and social sciences became a more integral part of the curriculum. Rosenthal called Smith “one of the last historical figures” of HSS’ past when, he said, it focused more on teaching than research. In 1964, he said, there were 20 humanists and nine social scientists on the division’s faculty. In 2014, there were 29 social scientists and 21 humanists.

Rosenthal claimed that the humanists in the division decided not to have a Ph.D. program because “there was simply not enough demand for new scholars. Instead, they created a very active and successful post-doctoral program.”

At 53, Rosenthal couldn’t have been privy to what went on within his division four decades ago. But he said he was aware of La Belle’s sex discrimination lawsuit against Caltech when it was “extremely male-dominated”; female undergraduates first arrived at the university in 1971. He noted that Smith succeeded English professor Clinton Judy, considered the father of the division when it began in 1926, and characterized Huttenback as a controversial figure who brought a “sea change” to HSS.

Hallett Smith apparently didn’t tell many people that Huttenback seemed to have squeezed him out of his full-time job at Caltech. His daughter Diana said it was her impression that he was a “little tired of teaching” and wanted more time to write. She noted, however, that her brother Hal had found a document “suggesting he was forced out, that he was considered old-fashioned by then.”

Gordon added: “Daddy hated Bob Huttenback, but I don’t remember why, having long ago decamped to the East Coast.”

Hal Smith told me that Huttenback used to be friendly with everybody in HSS at Caltech, “including my father.” But he said the tenure controversy bubbling over Jenijoy La Belle, who had been recommended for promotion unanimously by the English faculty but overridden by Huttenback’s committee and then by the institute’s administrative council, ended what had started as a cordial relationship.

“When Bob took this stand against Jenijoy getting tenure, that’s when the bad feelings started,” he said. “I think my father took it very personally because he had hired Jenijoy and felt responsible for her getting a fair evaluation (which she didn’t).”

Indeed, the federal Equal Employment Opportunities Commission in 1977 charged Caltech with a pattern of hiring bias against both women and blacks, after La Belle sued the institute following her dismissal the previous year. Movie mogul Lew Wasserman, a member of Caltech’s board of trustees, was among La Belle’s supporters. She was rehired, assured promotion and granted back pay.

Huttenback, meanwhile, was appointed chancellor at UC Santa Barbara. His fortunes took a precipitous downward turn in 1987 when he and his wife Freda were arrested (and later convicted) of embezzling more than $100,000 in university funds to renovate their off-campus home. They were also accused of tax and insurance fraud. Both pleaded not guilty. Freda’s 1988 conviction was overturned on appeal but not that of her husband, who had resigned as chancellor and later was ousted as a tenured professor but escaped a prison sentence. He died in 2012.

Caltech and the HSS division have changed considerably since professors Huttenback and Smith departed this mortal coil. There are now roughly 920 undergraduates on campus, with 22 of them completing a major in social science and four in the humanities. Six are completing a humanities minor. There are 31 graduate students and 19 postdoctoral scholars, according to stats provided by the institute’s media relations group.

Gil Refael, a professor of theoretical physics and executive officer for the physics department at Caltech, said the institute has long regarded the humanities as an “essential component” of its students’ education. He noted that much literature after World War II dealt with “the human consequences of the atomic bomb and the Holocaust. At Caltech, we believe students should have the ability to consider the moral consequences of their research.”

Some students, Refael said, have changed their majors as a result of taking courses at HSS.