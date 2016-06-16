Tarantino’s Pizzeria has been in Pasadena almost as long as I have. The restaurant made its debut the same year as the Pasadena Weekly in 1984, some five years after my arrival. And, thank goodness, if I do say so myself, we’ve all aged pretty gracefully. As a matter of fact, when my husband and I made our latest visit to Tarantino’s this winter after an almost eight-year hiatus it didn’t seem to have changed much at all.

Its long, narrow interior appears almost the same, with red and white checked (plastic) tablecloths, brick-faced and white walls with red moldings, wainscoting, acoustic ceiling and concrete floor all painted a deep green. The hanging Coca-Cola Tiffany lamps and ceiling fans remain in place, along with a bunch of bright neon beer signs and a slew of autographed pictures from satisfied celebrities.

The central communal table, which extends almost the entire length of the dining area inviting those too hungry to wait for “exclusive” seating along both walls to belly up and make new friends, is still in place. So are the signs forewarning the clientele that only cold hard cash is acceptable; and, of course, at dinnertime the same glut of prospective diners clustered claustrophobically at the entry looking for an opportunity to snag a seat.

When Dan Tarantino, the shop’s owner and head chef, first opened the place 32 years ago he told the Weekly he had derived his inspiration from his own family recipes handed down for generations and credited his Neapolitan grandmother as a primary source. He said that calzone, stromboli and stuffed pizzas were items he’d eaten in other places (he was raised on the East Coast) but had never seen in California.

Frankly, back then, neither had we. Tarantino’s was just about the most innovative pizzeria to have hit Pasadena in the ’80s. Years before California Pizza Kitchen, Tarantino’s was turning out seafood, spinach and other oddly dressed pizzas made with a rich, yeasty, thinly thrown but substantial crust. They also made a damn good pepperoni and cheese. Needless to say, folks flocked.

But in 2016? Nowadays there are more good pizzerias than you can shake a garlic breadstick at. Toppings have proliferated beyond imagination. Crusts come in whole wheat, sourdough, thick, thin, flatbread, deep-dish and gluten-free. There’s a proliferation of imported Neapolitan ovens that can cook a pie in five minutes with moist center and blistered frame. Prosciutto and pancetta have replaced pepperoni in most foodies’ hearts. But despite the growing competition, Tarantino’s remains as popular as it was over 30 years ago.

One of the main draws for frugal gourmands might be the weekday evening all-you-can-eat extravaganzas for $11.75: on Mondays, stromboli (pizza dough rolled with cheeses, capicola, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and sausage, topped with marinara); Tuesdays, spaghetti and “Supremo” (pizza dough stuffed with mortadella, salami, pepperoni, cheeses and bell peppers, baked with poppy seeds); Wednesdays, calzone (pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella topped with sauce); and Thursdays, “Carmine” (pizza dough stuffed with various cheeses, meats, tomato, onion and special seasonings blended with sesame seeds).

For those willing to forgo that kind of excess, there are plenty of other dishes. One of Tarantino’s best pizzas IMHO is the simple “Classic Italian” ($15.50 for a 16 incher and $1.50 for each topping). But if cheese and tomato are too pedestrian, you might want to sample one of the specials: Tucci’s with shrimp, garlic, tomato and basil — $21.50; Papalucci’s with cheese, tomato sauce, basil, onions and ricotta — $20; Florentine with sautéed spinach and cheese — $20.50; or Sal’s, a white pizza with garlic, oregano, parley, olive oil and imported cheeses — $15.50.

We split a Classic on our last visit and it was as satisfying as I remembered, even though we had to negotiate on toppings — his pepperoni and mushroom versus my anchovy, and I lost. So I ordered a plate of linguini puttanesca ($11.25) whose acid tomato sauce is spiked with a hefty dose of the fishy little darlings, along with plenty of onions, garlic and hot red pepper flakes.

He had linguini with clams ($12) in a butter, olive oil and white wine sauce with an intense garlic kick. And we shared an equally garlicky $9 Caesar salad (anchovies on the side), even though the colorful mixed salad with red wine dressing that accompanies all of Tarantino’s entrées is way above average. Needless to say, our car was permeated with fabulous odors by the time we got our bountiful leftovers home.

We could have washed down our meal with a carafe of San Antonio house burgundy or chablis ($17), the kind of perfectly drinkable wine most of us thought was really cool in our youth, before we’d heard of pinot or chardonnay. But Tarantino’s also stocks a short, nicely selected list of five whites and 11 reds (both imported and domestic) ranging from $28 to $38. A pitcher of excellent Italian Peroni beer is $18.

Though we had no room for it, I was glad to notice that Tucci’s Calzone ($7), a dessert of pizza dough filled with hot fudge and walnuts topped with gelato and more hot fudge, remains on the menu and is still sinfully enticing. Back in the olden days, Tarantino’s topping of choice was ice cream — gelato was still a rarity in sleepy little Pasadena. Nothing else in the description has changed.

And that, I think, is the real secret to Tarantino’s longevity and continued success. The menu’s basically the same with minor tweaks, and prices haven’t gone up more than a smidge in well over a decade. (Pizza’s about two bucks more than it was at the turn of the century, linguini with clams has risen by a mere 75 cents and the hot fudge calzone by only two bits.) The portions are more than generous, and the service was extremely attentive despite the madding crowd.

There are plenty of newer and tonier Italian restaurants in Pasadena and environs, but Tarantino’s can always be counted on for quality, quantity, value, decent service and cheery atmosphere. From the moment we sat down, we were glad we’d come and we left intensely sorry it had been so long between visits.