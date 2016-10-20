Donations to the Real Change Movement meters doubled in the second year of operation, and city officials have used some of those funds to find permanent housing for 20 homeless people.

Now in its third year of operation, the movement enables local residents to insert coins or credit cards into one of nine high tech, solar-powered orange and yellow parking meters located throughout Pasadena. The use of these donations is restricted to measures that end homelessness.

William Huang, Pasadena’s director of housing and career services, says Real Change generated $4,000 in donations, plus a matching grant of $4,000 from the United Way, during its first year of operation from Aug. 13, 2014 until June 30, 2015. In the second year, from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016, donations doubled to $8,000, plus a United Way matching grant for $8,000.

He says his department allocated some of this money to find permanent homes for 20 people, spending $5,077 on security deposits, $2,161 for first month’s rent and $773 to buy beds, refrigerators, dishes, linens and towels for some of the apartments.

Huang says the program has been successful in generating donations because a “real premise of the Real Change Movement is that many people and businesses want to help address homelessness.”

However, he said, “most of these folks do not have an easy way to contribute toward ending homelessness one person at a time. The Real Change Movement gives them a way to provide concrete assistance and have their financial contributions matched by the United Way.”

Real Change meters are located at the Central Library, the hillside and south campuses of Art Center College of Design, Pasadena Convention Center, Fuller Theological Seminary, Paseo Colorado, the Pasadena Federal Credit Union and two public parking garages in Old Pasadena, including the DeLacey Avenue parking lot, located across from the street from the Pasadena Weekly offices.