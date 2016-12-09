City parking enforcement officials confiscated four disabled parking placards after issuing four citations for the unauthorized use of handicapped placards during a Nov. 10 investigation near North Arroyo Parkway and East Holly Street in Old Pasadena.

The sweep was conducted after nearby business owners filed multiple complaints about the cars containing the placards, according to city Transportation Director Fred Dock.

“Individuals who abuse the system take spaces from people with legitimate disabilities and reduce both meter revenue and parking availability,” Dock said in a report included in the city manager’s weekly newsletter. “The lack of turnover at spaces immediately adjacent to businesses can be extremely detrimental to those businesses.”

In the recent investigation by city officials, two parking enforcement representatives and a dispatcher interviewed 19 vehicle owners with the placards.

The dispatcher used DMV records to verify whether the placards were valid and assigned to a disabled person.

As part of a statewide investigation, Operation Blue Zone, DMV investigators have been searching for irregularities on applications for handicapped placards that allow drivers in possession of one to park wherever they want without paying meters or receiving expensive parking tickets.

To qualify for a placard, a driver must be a truly disabled driver. Disabilities include limited use of one or both arms, the inability to walk a number of feet without stopping, and heart, lung and circulatory disease. Drivers who use canes or walkers also qualify for the placard.

Earlier this year, investigators with the DMV looked into multiple vehicles— sometimes as many as 19 — near the Rusnak auto dealership on Colorado Boulevard and St. John Avenue bearing the placards.

A member of the Pasadena Police Department told the Weekly that the cars were registered to employees of Rusnak. The DMV later said the car registrations matched the vehicles owners’ names. Neither the DMV nor Pasadena police would explain the alleged handicaps that allowed those drivers to get the placards.

The DMV visited Rusnak twice this year before abruptly closing down the investigation one day after the Weekly visited the site on Aug. 8 and 9 and began inquiring about the probe.