THURSDAY 12.22.16

The Blue Guitar Club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tonight’s performance features the David Wise Band. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 12.23.16

Guitarist Curtis Parry performs jazz at 7 p.m. at redwhite+bluezz, 37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 792-4441 or visit redwhitebluezz.com.

SATURDAY 12.24.16

The LA County Holiday Celebration in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, features music ensembles, choirs and dance companies from the numerous neighborhoods and cultures of the LA area. Entertainment begins at 12:30 p.m. outside, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the main show inside runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Call (213) 972-3099 or visit holidaycelebration.org.

SUNDAY 12.25.16

This year, Union Station Homeless Services moves its free Christmas dinner to its Adult Center, 412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena instead of Central Park. Dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for homeless individuals or those who simply have no place to go for the holiday. Visit unionstationhs.org.

MONDAY 12.26.16

The Huntington’s annual Viewing Stones Show features outstanding examples of the ancient Asian art of suiseki. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Dec. 30 at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Admission is included in regular Huntington admission of $23 for adults, $19 for seniors and students, $10 for youth 4 to 11, free for members and children younger than 4. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.

TUESDAY 12.27.16

The Pasadena Public Library La Pintoresca Branch hosts its 28th annual Kwanzaa celebration honoring family, community and culture, featuring music, stories and treats prepared by members of the Pasadena Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1355 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7268 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library.

WEDNESDAY 12.28.16

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features guest host Michael McNevin and friends at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 12.29.16

See Rose Parade floats being decorated from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 through 31 at Rosemont Pavilion, 700 Seco St., Pasadena, Brookside Pavilion, Lot I, south side of the Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, and the Rose Palace, 835 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, free for children 5 and younger. Call Sharp Seating, (626) 795-4171 or visit sharpseating.com. Visit tournamentofroses.com for information.