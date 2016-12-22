Let it Snow

Kidspace offers post-Christmas ‘snow days’ for local youngsters

Once Christmas is over for another year children on break from school will still have another week to play in the snow.

That’s right, snow.

From 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, kids will be able to play in real snow, build their own snow friends, perfect their snowball-making skills and find out how to create snow angels using the real thing.

Children will be able to continue celebrating the season with live performances each day, winter-themed art and lessons about the science of snow. Cookie decorating will also be available for $3 in addition to museum admission.

Then, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, children will have a chance to celebrate at noon with a balloon drop. Kids will sip and toast the New Year with sparkling cider, make their party hats and noisemakers and dance to help to ring in 2017.

Kidspace Children’s Museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-9144 or visit kidspacemuseum.org for more information.

Start Small, Grow Big

SBA seeks small business champions to honor during 2017 Small Business Week

Every year the US Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrates National Small Business Week (NSBW) with a series of events and an awards ceremony in recognition of the small business community’s contribution to the American economy and society.

Throughout Small Business Week, which is from April 30 to May 6, the SBA’s Los Angeles District Office, in conjunction with public- and private-sector small business supporters, will host special events to honor local entrepreneurs and those who support and champion small business.

The event provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs, bankers, chambers of commerce and other community organizations to promote small businesses, their clients and their employees.

During NSBW, the SBA will recognize honorees in the following categories:

Small Business Person of the Year, Women in Business Champion of the Year, Minority Small Business Champion of the Year, Family-Owned Business of the Year, Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year, Innovation Through Technology Business of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Financial Services Champion of the Year, Small Business Exporter of the Year, Graduate of the Year, the Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Award and the Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award.

Anyone wishing to nominate a business or an individual must submit nominations by Jan. 10. The nomination form and eligibility guidelines are available on the Los Angeles SBA’s website, sba.gov/offices/district/ca/Glendale.

Historical Treasure

Rare Jane Apostol book available for sale at South Pas Library

South Pasadena Library officials are offering the coffee table-sized book “Jane Apostol: Collected Works” for only $25.

About half of the library’s limited supply of the book has already been sold.

The book, which was never sold in stores, is only available in the Friends of the Library Bookstore.

Apostol, who died in 2016, remains one of California’s most respected historians. “South Pasadena: A Centennial History 1888 to 1988,” was her first book. Apostol updated it in 2008 with its second edition. Both were written by Apostol as donations to support the South Pasadena Public Library and the Friends of the Library. Apostol went on to write 11 other acclaimed books, including “Painting with Light: A Centennial History of the Judson Studio”, “Museums Along the Arroyo”, and “Vroman’s of Pasadena: A Century of Books.”

To purchase a copy, visit the South Pasadena Public Library, 1100 Oxley St, South Pasadena, call (626) 403-7340, or visit library.southpasadenaca.gov.