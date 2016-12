SHOWTIMES

Friday Dec. 23 to Thursday Dec. 29

Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

The Accountant Fri. 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 1, 4, 7 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 1, 4, 10 p.m.

Allied Fri. 12:30, 3:50, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 3:50, 7:20 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:50, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Almost Christmas Fri.-Thurs., 12:45 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 Fri. 12:10, 5:10, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 5:10, 7:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:10, 5:10, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

The Edge of Seventeen Fri. 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 7:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Thurs. 9:40 p.m.

The Girl on the Train Fri.-Thurs., 2:30, 7:30 p.m.

Gremlins Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Fri. 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 10:15 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Fri.-Thurs., 3:40 p.m.

Storks Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20, 4:40 p.m.

Trolls Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley,

(626) 639-2260.

Assassin’s Creed Fri. 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Collateral Beauty Fri. 10 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 12:15, 3:30, 6:45 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m., 12:15, 3:15, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:45 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.

Office Christmas Party Fri. 11:45 a.m., 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m.; Sun. 8:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 9:15 p.m.; Thurs. 11 a.m.

Passengers Fri. 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.; Sun. 9:15 a.m., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m., 12:45, 4, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri. 9:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4, 6, 7:30, 10:45, 11:50 p.m.; Sat. 9:15 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4, 6:15, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 8:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 3:30, 6:15, 7, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m., 12:15, 2:30, 3:45, 6, 7:15, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 9 a.m., 12:15, 2, 3:45, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

Sing Fri. 9:30 a.m., 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 9:20 a.m., 12:15, 3:15, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 8:50 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 6, 8:45, 11:25 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:15 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

Cameraperson Sat. only, 10:45 a.m.

The Eagle Huntress Fri. 2:40, 5, 7:20, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 10:35 a.m., 2:40, 5 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1:40 p.m.

Elle Fri. 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 1, 4 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 4:30 p.m.

Fences Sun.-Thurs., 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof Sing-Along Sat. only, 7:30 p.m.

Jackie Fri. 1:50, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:20 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:40, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

La La Land Sat. 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1:10, 4:10, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Lion Fri. 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.

Loving Fri.-Thurs., 1:10 p.m.

Manchester by the Sea Fri. 12:45, 3:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 12:45, 3:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.

Miss Sloane Fri.-Thurs., 4:20 p.m.

Moonlight Fri. 1:20, 4:30, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4:30, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals Fri. 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 568-8888.

Assassin’s Creed Fri.-Sat., 9:35 a.m., 12:25, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 9:40 a.m., 12:25, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 11:40 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:50 p.m.

Collateral Beauty Fri.-Sat., 10:35 a.m., 2:50, 5:10, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 2:50, 5:10, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Fences Sat. 5, 7:30, 9, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10 a.m., 12:05, 3:30, 5, 7:15, 9:25, 11 p.m.

Jackie Fri.-Sat., 10:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:05, 9:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:10 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:05, 9:20 p.m.

La La Land Fri. 9:05 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 5:35, 6:30, 7:20, 8, 9, 10:10, 11:45 p.m.; Sat. 9:05 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 1:45, 3:30, 5:35, 6:30, 7:20, 8, 10:10, 11:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 9:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 2:10, 4, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:05, 10:05, 11:45 p.m.

Manchester by the Sea Fri. 12 noon, 4:30 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 12 noon, 4:10 p.m.

Moana Fri.-Sat., 11:25 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:35, 9:25 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 5:10, 7:35, 9:25 p.m.

Passengers Fri. 12:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:45, 2:20, 3:15, 4:50, 7:15, 8:15, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 12:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:45, 2:20, 3:15, 4:55, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:15 a.m., 12:10, 2:55, 5:05, 8:15, 10:25 p.m.

Passengers 3D Fri.-Sat., 11:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 9:35 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri. 12:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:05, 3, 4:45, 5:45, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:05, 3, 4:45, 5:45, 7:45, 8:30, 9:30, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:15, 3, 5:45, 7, 8:30, 9:45, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D Fri. 11:15 a.m., 4:15 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 11:15 a.m.

Sing Fri. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:05, 4, 5:30, 7, 9:15, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 3:05, 4, 5:30, 7, 9:15, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:40, 1:30, 3:05, 5:30, 8, 9:15, 10:20 p.m.

Sing 3D Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 2, 4:30, 7 p.m.

Why Him? Fri.-Wed., 12 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 2:35, 4:40, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322 Americana Way, Glendale (818) 551-0218.

Arrival Fri.-Wed., 9:35 a.m., 2:35 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed Fri. 12:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 12:05 a.m., 8:05 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 12:05 a.m., 8 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed 3D Fri.-Wed., 9:10 a.m.

Collateral Beauty Fri.-Wed., 8 a.m., 12:15, 2:40, 5, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Fri.-Wed., 8:50 a.m., 5:10 p.m.

Fences Sat. 5, 7:20, 11:35 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 5, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 5, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

La La Land Fri. 9:20 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:10, 1:30, 3, 5:55, 7:20, 8:45, 10:10, 11:35 p.m.; Sat. 9:20 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:10, 1:30, 3, 5:55, 8:45, 10:10, 11:55 p.m.; Sun. 9:20 a.m., 12:10, 3, 5:55, 8:45, 10:10, 11:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:20 a.m., 12:10, 3, 5:50, 8:35, 10:30 p.m.

Manchester by the Sea Fri.-Wed., 8:10 a.m., 11:40 a.m.

Moana Fri.-Wed., 8:20 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:25, 7, 9:35 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals Fri.-Wed., 9:05 a.m.

Office Christmas Party Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:15, 3:40, 6:10, 8:35, 11 p.m.

Passengers Fri.-Sun., 12:10 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50, 2:25, 5, 6:05, 7:40, 8:40, 9:35, 10:20, 11:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50, 2:25, 5, 6:05, 7:40, 8:40, 9:35, 10:20, 11:15 p.m.

Passengers 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:15 a.m., 3:25 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri.-Sun., 12 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:15, 3, 4:30, 5:20, 6, 7:30, 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:15, 3, 4:30, 5:20, 6, 7:30, 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:30, 11:10 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D Fri.-Wed., 9:45 a.m., 12:45, 3:45, 6:40 p.m.

Sing Fri. 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15, 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 11, 11:55 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15, 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 11 p.m.; Sun. 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15, 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 11, 11:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:45, 3:30, 4:15, 5:15, 6, 6:45, 7:45, 8:30, 9:15, 10:15, 11 p.m.

Sing 3D Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:15 p.m.

Why Him? Fri. 9:50 a.m., 12:20, 2:55, 4:20, 5:30, 6:50, 8, 9:20, 10:35, 11:50 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:20, 6:50, 8, 9:20, 10:35, 11:50 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:25, 6:55, 8, 9:25, 11:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:30 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:25, 6:55, 8, 9:25, 11:20 p.m.

La CaÑada

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl,

(818) 952-1940.

Collateral Beauty Fri. 11:15 a.m., 3, 6:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 3, 8 p.m.; Sun. 3, 6:40, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 3, 6:40, 10:30 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life Sat. only, 12 noon, 7 p.m.

Moana Fri. 8:45 a.m., 12:15, 4:10, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 8:45 a.m., 12:15, 4:15, 7:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 5:20, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8:45 a.m., 12:15, 4:10, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.

Office Christmas Party Fri. 11:45 a.m., 1:40, 5:20, 8:45, 11 p.m.; Sat. 1:40, 5:20 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 3:50, 8:45, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 1:40, 5:20, 8:45, 11 p.m.

Passengers Fri. 1:30, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 7:40 p.m.; Sun. 4:45, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 7:40, 10 p.m.

Passengers 3D Fri. 11:50 a.m., 2:40, 4:40, 8 p.m.; Sat. 11:50 a.m., 2:40, 4:40 p.m.; Sun. 1:35, 4:20, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 2:40, 4:40, 8 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri. 9:30 a.m., 4:30, 7, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 4:30, 7 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:30 a.m., 4:30, 7, 10:40 p.m.; Thurs. 9:30 a.m., 7 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D Fri. 8:50 a.m., 12:40, 3:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 8:50 a.m., 12:40, 3:50, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:20, 3:50, 6:30, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8:50 a.m., 12:40, 3:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:40, 3:50, 10:10 p.m.

Sing Fri.-Sat., 9:35 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 2:40, 5:20, 7:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9:35 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 1:20, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.

Sing 3D Fri. 8:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 5:25, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 8:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 5:25 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 8:30 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 5:25, 10:35 p.m.

Why Him? Fri. 9 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 2:45, 5:20, 8 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:20, 5, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

Assassin’s Creed Fri. 12 noon, 6, 11:40 p.m.; Sat. 9:15 a.m., 12 noon, 6 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 6, 11:40 p.m.; Mon. 9:15 a.m., 12 noon, 6 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 9:15 a.m., 12 noon, 6, 11:40 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed 3D Fri. 9:15 a.m., 3, 9 p.m.; Sat. 3, 9 p.m.; Sun. 9:15 a.m., 3, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3, 9 p.m.

Collateral Beauty Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30, 11 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:55, 8:20, 10:55 p.m.

Doctor Strange Fri.-Sat., 4 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 5:20 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Fri. 9:45 a.m., 12:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 11:25 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 8:15, 11:25 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3D Sat. only, 12:50, 7 p.m.

Fences Sat. 5, 8:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 9:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:45 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge Fri. 10:45 a.m.; Sun.-Mon., 9:50 a.m.

La La Land Sat. 5, 8, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 9:15 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Moana Fri.-Mon., 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:30, 11:10 p.m.

Office Christmas Party Fri. 2:05, 4:45, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:45, 7:20, 11 p.m.; Sun. 1:05, 3:45, 6:15, 8:50, 11:35 p.m.; Mon. 1:05, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45, 11:15 p.m.

Passengers Fri.-Thurs., 9 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 5:45, 8:45, 11:30 p.m.

Passengers 3D Fri. 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri. 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45, 2, 4, 5:15, 6, 7:15, 8:30, 10:30, 11:45 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45, 2, 4, 5:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:45, 2, 4, 5:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10:30, 11:45 p.m.; Mon. 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:45, 2, 4, 5:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:45, 2, 4, 5:15, 7:15, 8:30, 10:30, 11:45 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D Fri. 9 a.m., 12:15, 2:45, 3:30, 6:45, 9:15, 10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m., 12:15, 2, 3:30, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 9 a.m., 12:15, 3:30, 6:45, 10 p.m.

Sing Fri. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:15, 2, 3:30, 5, 7:15, 8, 9:30, 11 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2, 2:15, 3:30, 5, 6:30, 8, 11 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2, 3:30, 5, 6:30, 8, 11 p.m.

Sing 3D Fri. 10:15 a.m., 12:30, 4:15, 6:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:30, 9:30 p.m.

Why Him? Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:40, 3:20, 6, 8:40, 11:20 p.m.; Mon. 10 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:55, 8:20, 11:20 p.m.; Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 12:40, 3:20, 6, 8:40, 11:20 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street, 626-300-0107.

Arrival Fri. 4:30, 10:25 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 4:30, 10:25 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed Fri. 10:40 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15 p.m.; Sat. 9:35 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2, 5:45, 7:50 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:25 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:40 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed 3D Fri. 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:45, 10:10, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 9:55 a.m., 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:10, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:45, 10:10, 10:40 p.m.

Doctor Strange Fri. 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 3, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 5, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Fri. 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 3, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:05 a.m., 2, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge Fri. 10 a.m., 7:10 p.m.; Sat. 3 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 7:10 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life Sat. only, 12 noon, 7 p.m.

Jackie Fri. 11:55 a.m., 2:10, 3:20, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 9:40 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 4:15, 6, 8:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:55 a.m., 2:10, 3:20, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Office Christmas Party Fri. 9:45 a.m., 1:05, 5:40, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:55, 6:35, 9 p.m.; Sun. 10:55 a.m., 5:40, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 9:35 a.m., 1:05, 5:40, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 9:35 a.m., 1:05, 5:40, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 9:35 a.m., 1:05, 5:40, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 9:35 a.m., 1:05, 5:40, 10:40 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Fri. 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 7:55, 9:45, 11 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1, 4:15, 7:30, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:05 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 7:55, 9:45, 11 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri. 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D Fri. 1:10, 1:20, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:35 a.m., 2:30, 3, 4:45, 5:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 1:15, 2:30, 4:20, 5:30, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 1:10, 1:20, 4:15, 4:45, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.

Sing Fri. 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:25, 2:30, 4, 5:20, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.; Sat. 9:30 a.m., 12:05, 2:45, 3, 5:25, 5:45, 8:05 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1:35, 2:30, 4:20, 5:20, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:25, 2:30, 4, 5:20, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.

Sing 3D Fri. 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:30, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 9:50 a.m., 12:35, 3:25, 6:15, 8:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:35 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:30, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Why Him? Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 9:35 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 2:05, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 8, 9:30 p.m. n