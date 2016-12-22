The holiday season is a time for dreaming of a better world and hoping for a better life in the upcoming new year. But dreams can be difficult to manage as well — a theme to be found throughout three new films in theaters this week.

“Fences” comes out Saturday and serves up some of the most potent dialogue and powerful performances of the year, as Denzel Washington knocks it out of the park as both star and director. He plays Troy Maxson, a man living amid the limited opportunities afforded to African Americans in mid-1950s Pittsburgh who has spent the past 17 years working as a trash collector.

Troy was a troublemaker in his early years and wound up with a stint in prison, during which he learned how to play baseball at a star level. Unfortunately, during those years amid segregation, his skills were limited to the low-paying Negro Leagues. Now, despite the fact that Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in professional sports, Troy lives with massive resentment against the white power structure and believes that his son Cory (Jovan Adepo) will never succeed with his own dreams of attending college on a football scholarship.

Meanwhile, Troy’s wife Rose (Viola Davis) has been putting up with his mixture of drunken braggadocio and bitter frustrations for nearly two decades herself. And when Troy has no choice to admit he’s been having a longtime affair with another woman whom he’s impregnated, tensions finally explode in several directions.

“Fences” is adapted from a classic stage play by August Wilson, which was also presented at the Pasadena Playhouse starring another powerhouse combo — Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett — in 2006. As such, most of the film is set in and around Troy’s home, and the film occasionally feels claustrophobic, although that tension of enclosed space bearing down on people dying to break free is effectively rendered.

Make no mistake, “Fences” is a sad film, nearly a tragedy, and an African-American parallel to Arthur Miller’s classic “Death of a Salesman.” It might be a film that provokes sadness, but it’s definitely a great way to see a couple of legends stepping into these iconic roles at a small fraction of the cost it would take to see them in live theater. And Washington and Davis tear into their roles with what might be career-best and definitely Oscar-worthy performances. Grade: A-.

Meanwhile, “Manchester by the Sea” has been turning into a sleeper hit over the past month, and also deals with the issues of lost dreams and people whose lives fall short of their hopes and ambitions. The film stars Casey Affleck as Lee Chandler, a Boston-based handyman going nowhere in life while caught in a never-ending stream of drunken brawls that he instigates.

When his brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) abruptly dies, Lee heads to his boyhood home of Manchester to help settle Joe’s affairs and figure out how to help see that Joe’s teenage son Patrick (Lucas Hedges) has a stable way to finish high school in the wake of his tragic loss. What Lee doesn’t count on is that returning to Manchester means he also has to face up to a tragic fire he accidentally caused many years before, and the still-raw pain that lingers in himself and his ex-wife Randi (Michelle Williams).

There are moments of humor in “Manchester,” but the overall feeling of the movie is as bleak or bleaker than “Fences.” These characters represent the all-too-real and too-large segments of the population who seem to have no way to ever achieve any greater happiness beyond the fact they survived another day.

Affleck is terrific, and both he and Washington in “Fences” are perhaps the best male performances of the decade so far. Williams is stunning in a heartbreaking attempt at reconciliation, but too much of the film feels needlessly padded, as its 137-minute running time easily could have been shaved by at least a half hour. Add in an annoying classical score that serves as an overbearing backdrop to nearly every scene and “Manchester” becomes less-than-prime real estate to visit this weekend. Grade: B.

Way over on the positive end of the emotional spectrum is the lush and glorious musical “La La Land,” which hits Pasadena on Christmas Day and follows the stories of a jazz pianist named Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and an actress named Mia (Emma Stone) who meet and fall in love while struggling to attain showbiz success. That simple plot description tells you pretty much everything you need to know, as writer-director Damien Chazelle follows his stunning debut film “Whiplash” (which was nominated for Best Picture) with an even greater and far more expansive work of both art and entertainment.

“La La Land” serves not only as a paean to young love and the thousands of dreamers striving to catch a break every day in LA, but also as a beautiful tribute to the city at its magical best. The film opens with a rousing song-and-dance number featuring 100 performers leaping up and down on their cars amid an LA freeway traffic jam, yet also serves up an exquisite dance number in and around the Griffith Observatory that will make that dating hotspot an even more legendary backdrop for romance.

Gosling and Stone do it all, mixing snappily paced banter with slick dance moves and heartfelt longing with expertly sung musical numbers. No other movie this year has such a transcendent, feel-good kick that is guaranteed to make viewers feel great about life and its possibilities — a potent allure indeed amid tenuous times. Grade: A+

Capsule Reviews

PASSENGERS

Stars: Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence

Length: 115 minutes

Directed by: Morten Tyldum

Rating: PG-13

An overblown, self-indulgent romance set in space, as a space tourist wakes up 90 years earlier than fellow travelers and awakens a woman, with good and bad consequences. Major logic holes abound. Grade: F

ASSASSIN’S CREED

Stars: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

Length: 115 minutes

Directed by: Justin Kurzel

Rating: PG-13

Three of the world’s snootiest actors slum bigtime in this bombastic, confusing, utterly terrible adaptation of the titular video game. Grade: F

PATRIOTS DAY

Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons

Length: 133 minutes

Directed by: Peter Berg

Rating: R

Opening in a couple of LA theatres, a full review will run Jan. 12. But this visceral take on the Boston Marathon bombing and the quest to catch the bombers is a nerve-jangling, highly emotional true-life thriller. Grade: A-

ROGUE ONE

Stars: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Alan Tudyk

Length: 134 minutes

Directed by: Gareth Edwards

Rating: PG-13

Better than last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” because it actually has its own plot, this tale of rebels stealing the Death Star’s infrastructure plans has exciting action but lacks flashy characters. Grade: B+

COLLATERAL BEAUTY

Stars: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley

Length: 97 minutes

Directed by: David Frankel

Rating: PG-13

Slow-moving, overly sentimental and heavy-handed tale of a man whose friends hire actors to play Death, Time and Love to help him process the death of his daughter. Nice idea, good cast, but inert. Grade: C-