There are lots of special traditions in the LA area each holiday season: checking out light displays, visiting Santa at a mall, or enjoying performances of “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol,” and Handel’s “Messiah.” But the Alex Film Society can also be counted on to bring distinctly different kinds of tradition to life, as the film lovers’ club presents a Three Stooges marathon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and “The Greatest Classic Cartoons Ever!” on the day after Christmas.

This year marks the sixth edition of the “Cartoons” event, which brings together animated shorts starring cartoon characters from across the spectrum of studios that once released new fare weekly as preludes to feature films. This year, animation expert Jerry Beck and AFS’ Frank Gladstone have teamed up for a program featuring Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Tom & Jerry, Donald Duck, Woody Woodpecker, the Roadrunner and more for an event the whole family can enjoy.

“We have a small group, including the event co-producer Steve McCoy, Michael Schlesinger, Joe Fury, Randy Carter, Tony Grebick and the event’s co-host Jerry Beck, who informally brainstorm ideas for the films,” says Gladstone. “Eventually Jerry and I whittle the list down to the titles we’ll include in the lineup. We happily take input from fans as well.”

This year’s 10-short lineup kicks off with the 1948 Warner Bros. classic “Buccaneer Bunny,” featuring a classic matchup between Yosemite (Seagoin’) Sam and Bugs Bunny, this time aboard a pirate ship. There’s also the 1937 short “Lonesome Ghosts”, in which some fun-loving ghosts invite “ghost exterminators” Mickey, Donald and Goofy to try and un-haunt their haunted house.

The spinach-eating sailor is represented by 1942’s “Me Musical Nephews,” in which a weary Popeye tries to get his nephews to bed, but gets a fantastic jam session instead. And the lovable Woody Woodpecker turns up in the 1946 short “Fair Weather Fiends,” in which, while stranded on a desert island, Woody and his pal, Wolfie, begin wondering who to have for dinner.

A long-forgotten cartoon star of the past named Bimbo stars in the 1931 short “Bimbo’s Initiation,” in which Bimbo refuses to become a member of a weird and very insistent secret society. Daffy Duck is absolutely hysterical in one of his greatest hits, 1950’s “Scarlet Pumpernickel,” in which Daffy, fed up with doing comedy, pitches the studio head a swashbuckler epic with him as the star.

Another beloved favorite is the perpetually depressed dog Droopy, and in 1954’s “Drag-A-Long Droopy,” Droopy’s sheep wander into cattle country, starting an animated range war with his old nemesis, the Wolf. Tom and Jerry team up for troublemaking in 1948’s “The Truce Hurts,” in which a wayward steak disturbs the tenuous peace and harmony between Butch the bulldog, Tom and Jerry.

Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner get their turns in the spotlight with 1961’s “Beep Prepared,” in which Wile E. Coyote’s fanatic quest for a Roadrunner dinner is, as always, foiled at every turn. And finally, in the 1947 Tex Avery-directed cartoon “King-Size Canary,” a hungry cat finds a way to plump up his canary snack, with huge results.

“I have always liked ‘The Scarlet Pumpernickel,’ probably because it is really a Hollywood in-joke and Daffy is the perfect character to carry it off,” says Gladstone. “I have a soft spot for ‘Me Musical Nephews’ and ‘King-Size Canary,’ too. Then there’s ‘Bimbo’s Initiation,’ which has to be one of the strangest studio cartoons ever produced.”

“Drag-A-Long Droopy” proved to be the most difficult cartoon to land for the event. As Gladstone notes, “It was a little under the radar compared to the others,” but with extra research AFS found it. From there, AFS member Steve McCoy nailed down the rights to show the animated gem.

“This will probably be pretty transparent to our audience, but Jerry came up with a series of mini themes, really in order for us to get a handle on organizing the show,” says Gladstone. “He broke the lineup into three parts: Superstars, Supporting Players and Greatest Chases. This has worked well for us and will bring some context to the groups of films.”

The Alex Film Society presents “The 6th Annual Greatest Classic Cartoons Ever!” at 2 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tickets are $16 for general admission walk-up purchases, $12 for students and seniors, $12 each for groups of 15 or more, and $11 for children 12 and under. Call (818) 243-2539 or visit alextheatre.org.