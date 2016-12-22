The Pasadena City College Board of Trustees voted Ross Selvidge its new president on Dec, 14 and passed a resolution that will move its elections to coincide with state elections in even-numbered years.

The election changes will be made as part of the California Voters Participation Act (CVPA), which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The CVPA would force cities to hold local elections on the same day as statewide elections if previous local elections garnered a turnout of less than 25 percent.

The elections now will take place in June and the winners will take office in July. Previously, elections were held in November.

The CVAP could put Los Angeles County in charge of local elections. The city is also contemplating changing its election cycle to match the state.

Some worry the elections could be wrought with problems as the names of local candidates are placed at the bottom of long ballots. The longer ballots could result in higher voter turnout, but fewer votes if fatigued voters don’t complete the ballot.

“We would definitely be at the bottom of the ballot,” said Selvidge.

The board elected Selvidge 6-1, with Trustee Linda Wah casting the lone dissenting vote.

Trustee Berlinda Brown nominated Trustee John Martin for the position, but Martin declined to accept the nomination, citing issues with other commitments. Martin then nominated Selvidge.

“I am happy to serve,” Selvidge told the Weekly. “It is gratifying. We have a great college and we are doing everything we can to make the students successful. We have some challenges ahead due to pension liabilities and we need to put more emphasis on career tech education (CTE).”

Selvidge, a retired financial consultant, attended the college in 1965 before transferring to USC where he was part of the undefeated men’s gymnastics team. He received a degree in architecture.

Selvidge received his doctorate in finance from USC in 1984 and served on the faculty there for more than 15 years. He also served on the Pasadena Public Library Financing Task Force, the City Charter Reform Task Force, the Rose Bowl Operating Co. Board of Directors, the Pasadena Planning Commission, the city Recreation and Parks Commission, the West Pasadena Residents Association and the City Hall Renovation Financing Task Force.

He currently serves on the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Board of Directors.