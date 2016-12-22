THIS WEEK’S COVER
8:00 pm “Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
“Bee-luther-hatchee” at Sierra M... @ Sierra Madre Playhouse
Jan 13 @ 8:00 pm – Feb 18 @ 8:00 pm
The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m., the story of Shelita Burns, editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for Libby Price, an African-American woman who has spent years[...]
10:00 am David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
David Bowie: Among the Mexican M... @ Forest Lawn Museum
Jan 27 @ 10:00 am – Jun 15 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of icon David Bowie in a special exhibition of exclusive images by Fernando Aceves of the late, legendary singer-songwriter taken during his historic 1997 Earthling album tour to Mexico City.[...]
10:00 am Chinese New Year Festival at the... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Chinese New Year Festival at the... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Feb 4 @ 10:00 am – Feb 5 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Rooster with lion dancers, mask changing performances, martial arts and Chinese music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, included in regular Huntington admission of $25[...]
all-day Explore Natural Beauty and Well ... @ Cote d' Azur
Explore Natural Beauty and Well ... @ Cote d' Azur
Feb 5 all-day
In these times of great stress it is good to have a place to rejuvenate and find balance. Cote d’ Azur is inviting all spa aficionados to experience some of the sights, sounds, tastes and[...]
2:00 pm Stories in the Afternoon at Nort... @ Norton Simon Museum
Stories in the Afternoon at Nort... @ Norton Simon Museum
Feb 5 @ 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Stories in the Afternoon features “Hug Machine,” a story about a boy who gives the best hugs in the world, then study Botticelli’s “Madonna and Child with Adoring Angel,” a painting full of affection and[...]
