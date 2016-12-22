I confess. I’m not in a holiday mood.

Here’s my check list as of last week: 1) Christmas gifts for grandkids, friends, postman, water delivery person, cleaning lady and gardener; 2) Secret Santa gifts for adult family members from my husband, who, oddly enough, has drawn his ex-wife’s name for the second year in a row; 3) Christmas letter — usually hilarious if I do say so myself; 4) emergency request for antidepressants from my doctor; 5) invitations to our semi-planned holiday party which may have to be scrapped because of Nos. 6 and 7; 6) erect Christmas tree, which is artificial and when set up two-thirds of the lights don’t work and short circuits the rest of the house; 7) electrician — just added to the list; 8) food for our holiday party, which may be scrapped if our living room remains in darkness.

Want to know how many of these items have been checked off?

None! And though I don’t know how I’m going to manage any of them before they’re moot, I do have a plan for part of the solution to No. 8. I’m going to buy some of my seasonal sweets and savories at Euro Pane Bakery or its sister satellite Europane, two of the best bakeries in Pasadena.

I took my husband to Europane located at 345 E. Colorado Blvd., across from Paseo Colorado, for lunch. (The original storefront is a few blocks further east.) As we entered we were almost overcome by the powerful aroma of freshly ground coffee. I also sensed a soupçon of mingled baking odors: the yeasty scent of bread right out of the oven and the sugary and a spicy bouquet of puddings, cakes, cookies and other treats. My black cloud lifted.

We began by ordering our lunches from their blackboard menu. Each of us had one of the 16 sandwiches with a choice of breads: smoked salmon on baguette with salmon crème fraiche, greens and thinly sliced purple onion on crunchy toasted baguette ($10) and egg salad on multigrain bread ($9.25) with coffees. And then, while we awaited our food, I went back to the counter to assess pastries for purchase which, after all, was my main purpose for being there.

It is here that I must express a major criticism, not only of Europane but of some other favorite combo eatery-bakeries (including the Little Flower/Lincoln/C’est la Vie trio) where diners and shoppers stand in the same line for baked goods that are usually unlabeled as to name or price. I pointed at various items to find out what they were and what they cost, but it was obvious that both people behind the counter and customers behind me were frustrated by my repeated questions.

I did manage, however, to get a few prices (including a breathtaking $5.50 for a seemingly standard gingerbread man). I also snagged a Christmas order list which, on the day that this article appears (Dec. 22), gives you one more day to sign up. The prices for Europane’s desserts are pretty steep as well, ranging from $27 for a nine-inch pumpkin pie to $55 for a 10-inch Grandma’s Chocolate Cake and $60 for a Yule log.

Breads are more reasonable: a long baguette goes for a mere $3.25, ciabatta is $5, sourdough loaf costs $5.65, and fat multigrain, cranberry walnut and olive loaves will set you back $6.50 apiece. The bread display case, like cages of puppies and kittens up for adoption, almost defies you to leave Europane without taking home one, two or maybe even three. Chocolate cherry bread, which sounds and is fabulous, costs $10.50, and individual rolls (sourdough, rosemary, garlic) go for 80-95 cents.

By the time I’d torn myself away from admiring the breads, our sandwiches had been delivered and we immediately became immersed in their lusciousness. My husband, according to our permanent partnership agreement for restaurant dining (which can only be broken by my unilateral decision) obediently divvied the smoked salmon and the egg salad. Both were gobbled up quickly and with almost equal satisfaction, but I must give special mention to the egg salad, served for breakfast as well as lunch.

On the board this sandwich is deservedly called “The Famous Egg Salad.” In the 556 Yelp reviews, egg salad is mentioned in 79, the next most popular item in 17. In the 1,004 reviews for the original Europane, egg salad is a topic in 439. This icon, a platonic preparation of coarsely chopped just-over-medium boiled egg drenched in mayo and served open-face on a bed of roasted tomato pesto and mixed greens may be as important an element in Europane’s stellar reputation as its baked goods, kind of like Green Street Café’s Dianne salad.

By the time we’d finished eating, it was high noon and the line snaking to the counter was too long for me to attempt any further pricing and possible purchasing of pastries. And since I’d decided that unless an electrician can rewire our wiring within the next week, there’s no need to meet the Europane deadline for Christmas purchases.

If we do become “enlightened” and are up for company, my plan is to visit Europane or Euro Pane Bakery and pick a selection of their more than 25 individual pastries (ranging from about $2 to $5) and a couple of breads. And, while I’m there, to indulge in another famous egg salad sandwich, a cup of rich cappuccino and a breather from the headaches of the holiday season — ho, ho, ho!