GET OVER IT

Although I am as dismayed as anyone by Trump’s election, and although I agree that the Electoral College is undemocratic and outmoded, the sentiments too often expressed that Trump’s election is invalid on account of the larger popular vote for Clinton are wrong.

The candidates played by the rules then in place and directed their strategies to winning the Electoral College vote. Had there been no Electoral College, the strategies would have been different and Trump likely would have won the popular vote.

Disappointed voters should do what they can to see that Trump’s dangerous policies are averted, rather than cry over spilt milk.

~ RICHARD JOHNSON

VIA EMAIL

DEUNIONIZING AMERICA

Why are the workers of America no longer unionized? It’s not that the bosses are any more evil than they were 70 years ago. The bosses are no cleverer now than they were 70 years ago. The bosses own no more government than they did 70 years ago. The workers are no less convinced that they are being economically raped by the bosses than they were 70 years ago. How has the de-unionization of America occurred?

If the union organizing efforts I have seen in Pasadena over the last four years are typical, I think we can find the answers.

The first problem is that union organizers are college graduates who never actually work in the fields they are organizing. They go to a university, study social work or politics and straight out of college they are organizing workers. Nice as they are, they appear to workers as being inexperienced and inauthentic.

Modern union organizers also seem to have severe hearing issues. I have seen, heard and even personally delivered excellent advice on how Pasadena is a different place, how these workers’ cultural defaults make them different from other people the unions have organized. It was as if the people giving this advice spoke Swahili.

I have seen and heard workers offer excellent strategies for effectively moving these groups of workers forward, and seen union organizers walk over those suggestions as if they were cow manure on the sidewalk. I have seen and heard brilliant reframing of ideas fall on deaf ears and hit the ground like sheets of lead. I have seen unions in the middle of a hard fought organizing campaign waste time and energy and alienate workers by refocusing workers on supporting candidates for president, governor and political issues that have literally nothing to do with these workers’ vital workplace concerns. It is as if these university-educated organizers have never read Samuel Gompers.

The workers want a contract. They want protection from retribution and workplace pettiness. The workers want to be treated as professional, intelligent human beings. The workers want respect. It is one thing to be denied these things by the bosses one must endure, but when the union leaders who claim to represent you and to have solidarity with you do it, that’s quite a different pain. When the union acts like an impersonal, top-down hierarchical institution in which the workers are repeatedly treated like mere subjects, the workers realize their bosses may have a point when they claim the unions are all about collecting dues and pimping for the Democratic Party.

STEVEN S. LAMB

FELLOW CENTER FOR PROGRESSIVE URBAN POLITICS

CLOTHING POLLUTION

I strongly believe taking action to reduce textile waste is a responsibility for all of us — the fashion industry, the community and consumers.

Many of us do not realize the ecological impact of our clothing. The fashion industry — from raw materials to consumer end-use — has a tremendous carbon footprint. Forbes has pointed out that it is the No. 2 polluter worldwide, second only to the oil industry. Sustainable business practices in the fashion industry are a big deal. We applaud brands like Patagonia and Levi Strauss & Co., which are the few pioneers in the clothing industry making a difference in this area. They not only implement initiatives and walk the talk when it comes to mitigating environmental impacts throughout the supply chain, but also build a product “end of life cycle” into their business practices.

Wikipedia points out that “The US is the largest exporter of secondhand clothing, exporting over a billion pounds of used clothing every year.” Today’s fashion industry is plagued by overconsumption, all driven by speed and disposability.

Conserving our resources is not easy, but every action counts, whether it’s within the supply chain or recycling at the consumer level.

~ RHONDA P. HILL

VIA INTERNET

WE ARE STANDING ROCK

All over the Internet and television there is a gathering of many Native American tribes resisting the threat to the Standing Rock Sioux’s homeland. They stand trapped on a bridge, assaulted with tear gas, concussion grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons, drenched in freezing rain. Hundreds are injured.

The authorities claim they were responding to violence and yet there is no sign of this in the many videos taken at the scene and posted all over the Internet.

We were told by industry spokesmen that the tribespeople were upset for no reason, that their water was safe, that pipeline leaks were very rare. But a quick search on the Internet shows thousands occur every year.

Just this year Ventura experienced two — one in midtown, and a gas leak requiring evacuation and road closings on the west side.

And how many were there before that?

We also have increasingly little to say about the toxic elements forced on us, elements that threaten our homes, our water resources and our planet.

Today the tribes are our stand-ins.

Let us be their advocates.

MARGARET MORRIS

VENTURA

