Guitar-playing singer-songwriters Michael Keale and Jim “Kimo” celebrate the music of Hawaii Friday night at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

Keale has been entertaining audiences throughout the Aloha State and the US mainland for years. The native Hawaiian performs his own special blend of traditional and contemporary island music, along with American standards and jazz. His smooth vocals and comforting melodies promote the spirit of the islands, as his uncle, Moe Keale, and cousin Israel “Iz” Kamakawiwo did in the past. He also performs on ukulele.

Visit mikeale.com.

Special guest and popular artist Jim “Kimo” West joins Keale. West performs regularly at Coffee Gallery Backstage. He is a Hawaiian guitar legend, and tours with Weird Al Yankovich, among others.

Visit jimkimowest.com.

This promises to be a great evening of music, hula and storytelling.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 for tickets and visit coffeegallery.com for information.