Did Russian President Vladimir Putin just hand one of his biggest admirers — Donald Trump — the presidency of the United States?

It sure seems that way, or so say officials from practically every intelligence operation in the government, from the CIA to the National Security Agency,

Although Trump has openly praised the Russian dictator and billionaire oligarch, and even publicly invited hackers to break into Hillary Clinton’s emails, the president-elect has refused to discuss the matter in any serious way, calling the controversy nothing more than sour grapes on the part of Democrats after losing the election.

“If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act? Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?” Trump Tweeted around the time of his Thank You Tour stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania, in mid-December. A battleground state which has voted Democratic in the previous six elections, Pennsylvania, along with Michigan and Wisconsin, helped turn this election in Trump’s favor.

Of course, Trump fails to point out that the Obama administration, according to the Oct. 7 edition of the Washington Post, officially accused Russia of “attempting to interfere in the elections, including by hacking the computers of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations.”

Fortunately for us, Trump’s critics and even some ostensible allies in the Republican Party aren’t quite ready to dismiss the matter so quickly.

According to US Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, there is no question among those in America’s intelligence community that “the Russians hacked our democratic institutions and sought to interfere in our elections and sow discord,” stated the congressman, a onetime federal prosecutor whose district includes portions of western Pasadena.

When it comes to the hacking, in spy parlance confidence is high that it occurred. But the reasons why it happened remain mysteries. However, “One would also have to be willfully blind not to see that these Russian actions were uniformly damaging to Secretary Clinton and helpful to Donald Trump,” stated Schiff, who appeared on MSNBC. “I do not believe this was coincidental or unintended.” Schiff is calling for separate or joint investigations of the hacking by both the House and Senate intelligence committees.

In the Senate, like-minded Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John McCain of Arizona, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, support Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island’s calls for a bipartisan investigation of Russian influence on US elections, something which “should alarm every American,” the four senators said in a joint statement. “Democrats and Republicans must work together, and across the jurisdictional lines of the Congress, to examine these recent incidents thoroughly and devise comprehensive solutions to deter and defend against further cyberattacks.” These types of attacks, the senators concluded, pose “grave threats” to the country’s national security.

Retired general and former NSA Director Michael Hayden’s anxieties about Trump are higher than those of Schiff. A political Independent and native of Pittsburgh, Hayden said Trump was a “clear and present danger” to the country during an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN back in August.

“Look, we gotta call balls and strikes the way we see them, alright? We all felt strongly enough about what we believe to be a clear and present danger that we felt compelled to say what we said,” Hayden said to Tapper, referring to a letter signed by 50 officials from Republican administrations which calls Trump “dangerous” and says the billionaire real estate mogul would be “the most reckless president in American history.”

“If he governs in any way close to the language that he has used in the campaign, I fear for our future,” Hayden said.

On Dec. 15, the website politicaldig.com reported earlier that morning that Trump Tweeted acknowledgement of the election hack occurring, but called it good for the country.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is hindered when President-elect Trump and his transition team minimize or dismiss the intelligence assessments themselves,” stated Schiff.

The evidence of Russian hacking is “overwhelming,” the congressman told MSNBC, and by denying it, Trump “has essentially become a propaganda piece for the Kremlin.”

Exactly what is Trump’s relationship with Putin and the Russian government? How can he explain what’s been happening here to members of Congress, some of whom would just as soon see him tried for treason?

We can’t wait to see what happens when investigations are launched. So let’s get that ball rolling now, before any more damage can be done to our national security by Trump’s twisted and likely self-serving notions of post-Cold War détente.