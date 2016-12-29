Good Shape

Pasadena Health Department receives national accreditation

City Health Director Michael Johnson announced the agency has achieved national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

PHAB is a Virginia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to improving and protecting the health of the public by advancing the quality and performance of public health departments.

Pasadena, Berkeley and Long Beach are the only three cities in the state to have their own health departments. Ten other health departments were also accredited by PHAB.

The intensive approval process includes document review and a site visit to determine conformity to national standards.

PHAB also analyzed the department’s ability to assess health conditions in the community and its readiness for disease outbreaks and other emergencies. According to the PHAB, accreditation allows departments to better identify their strengths and weaknesses, document their capacity to deliver core health services, promotes and improves the management processes, stimulates quality improvement and performance management, increases accountability, improves communications with government entities and increases chances at more funding.

The department now is required to submit annual reports to the PHAB. The PHAB accreditation will last until 2021. If the city applies for reaccreditation, it must go through the evaluation process again.

Excellent Views

Pasadena Heritage to hold two walking tours on Friday

Pasadena Heritage is holding two walking tours featuring some of the city’s architectural gems on Hillcrest Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and an additional tour on Orange Grove Boulevard, once known as Millionaires’ Row.

The starting point of the Rose Parade, South Orange Grove Boulevard was a neighborhood of grand Victorian mansions when the parade began in 1890.

Today, the area is filled with luxury mid-century garden apartments, several of which were designed by prominent California architects in the postwar era. Pasadena Heritage Preservation Director Jesse Lattig will discuss the transformation and share stories of the stately residences that once dominated Millionaires’ Row.

The Pasadena Hillcrest Neighborhood Walking Tour explores the Mediterranean, Victorian and Craftsman-inspired homes of the Oak Knoll subdivision, which was intended to rival the wealthy neighborhoods of Orange Grove and West Pasadena.

The tour showcases several grand mansions and Craftsman homes.

There will be two tours of each area. Tickets are $15 for Pasadena Heritage members and $20 for non-members. For more information, call (626) 441-6333.

Cheeseburger City

Chamber of Commerce to unveil plaque commemorating Pasadena’s place in culinary history

In 1924, teenager Lionel Sternberger had no idea he was making history when he put a slice of cheese on a hamburger and sold it to a delighted customer at his father’s roadside stand, The Rite Spot, on Colorado Boulevard in West Pasadena.

“The Aristocratic Burger” at the Rite Spot is the first recorded instance of a hamburger with cheese being cooked and served to a customer.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and the LA Financial Credit Union — which is located at 1520 W. Colorado Blvd., near the site of the former restaurant —will unveil a plaque commemorating the culinary milestone.

Pie ‘n Burger restaurant’s truck will be on hand serving cheeseburgers to those in attendance. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the sale of burgers will be donated to Ronald McDonald House in Pasadena. The plaque unveiling will also kick off Cheeseburger Week in Pasadena, from Jan. 8 to Jan. 13, during which time 40 Pasadena restaurants, lounges and burger joints will offer their signature burgers.