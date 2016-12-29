Pasadena is the prime place to be on the planet on New Year’s Day, due to the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl Game and all the fun created by such side events as Bandfest. But for the second year in a row, the Live On Green! New Year’s celebration will provide plenty of entertainment and activities over the weekend leading up to the big day.

The second annual free family festival takes place Friday through Sunday at the Pasadena Convention Center, featuring the nationwide kickoff for the 70th birthday celebration of the United States Air Force. More than 20,000 square feet of exhibits, flight simulators and even full-size jets will be on display, giving visitors the chance to see the most comprehensive collection of USAF technology and advanced military defense systems ever presented.

In addition, attendees can test their skills in various challenges in the Air Force Performance Lab and learn what it takes to be an airman. But even that is just a small portion of the event’s overall 100,000 square foot area, as there are also plenty of live music performances on the Let Us Entertain You Stage, a toddler play area, an indoor beach volleyball court, and Los Angeles Rams-themed run, pass and punt inflatable obstacle courses in the Coaches’ Challenge Family Fun Zone.

Meanwhile, the Celebrate the Extraordinary Pavilion will feature the 128-year history of the iconic Rose Parade on display, including priceless parade memorabilia and the chance to watch celebrated Rose Bowl games from decades past. Parade fans can also climb into the driver’s seat of the Live on Green float on display at the entrance to Live on Green and the difficulties involved in steering a 40,000 pound, fully decorated “floral masterpiece” 5.5 miles down Colorado Boulevard without being able to see anything but a pink stripe painted on the roadway as a guide.

Add in an eclectic array of food trucks, and celebrity chefs and mixologists working their magic in a special food-focused area, and the event has something for everyone. n

Live On Green! takes place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Visit liveongreenpasadena.com.