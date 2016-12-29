NO-COVER JAZZ

Jazz pianist Connie Han performs at 7 p.m. Friday at redwhite+bluezz, 37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 792-4441 or visit redwhitebluezz.com.

’80s FIX

Past Action Heroes play hits of the 1980s while dressed as TV and movie action heroes of the era at 10 p.m. Friday at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.

PRAYERFUL

NEW YEAR’S EVE

A family-friendly New Year’s Eve night of worship offers an evening of reflection, praise, scripture and prayer led by the church Worship Team and band, pastors and church leaders from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 844-4721 or visit lakeave.org.

CLASSIC MUSIC

Guitarist and singer Tom Campbell performs covers of country, country rock, blues, folk, gospel and classic rock, ranging from Willie Nelson to the Grateful Dead, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 31 at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.