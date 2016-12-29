You may not recognize Ron Pearson at first glance, but he’s built a long and thriving career off of unique niches, including his status as one of the top sitcom-audience warm-up comics in the business. Mixing his rapid-fire wit with his skills as a world-class magician, juggler and unicyclist, Pearson is currently keeping audiences roaring through long breaks in the tapings of such popular sitcoms as “The Odd Couple” on CBS and “Fuller House” and “The Ranch” on Netflix.

Yet Pearson also loves headlining clubs nationwide on New Year’s Eve, because his manic energy and ability to make anyone laugh by keeping his act clean has made him a favorite with audiences eager to find a special way to celebrate the iconic holiday. And the long time La Cañada Flintridge resident is excited to be working his magic on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, at the Ice House, since it’s his hometown club.

Pearson will be headlining shows at 8 and 10:30 p.m. at the club’s Stage 2, augmenting the main room shows starring the comic Jo Koy.

“First of all, I love the Ice House because I love Bob Fisher,” says Pearson of the club’s owner. “He’s the best man on the planet, and I’ve known him forever. He gave me a shot when I first got to town. And because the club really used to be an ice house, you have real brick walls, and low ceilings and that really makes the laughs blow out.”

While Pearson has established his strongest career in the realm of warm-ups, he has also maintained a successful acting career with regular or recurring roles in such shows as “Malcolm and Eddie,” “The Norm Show,” “That ’70s Show” and “The George Lopez Show.” He has also hosted the game show “Shopping Spree” on The Family Channel, and performed several times on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” as well as E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and numerous sets on Comedy Central.

Pearson’s penchant for clean comedy has also paid off with his work as part of touring team of comics called the Apostles of Comedy, who perform clean comedy for Christian audiences and released a successful pair of DVDs. Pearson notes that he’s occasionally been poked fun at by peers for his stance, and that Comedy Central has given him notes that “my act’s not edgy enough, which means curse a little more. But that was years and years ago.”

“I’ve made a real good living for three decades because I chose to go another way,” Pearson concludes. “You can also say God chose to put His hand of blessing on me. Funny can be dirty and clean — funny is funny. Dirty fans will still like the clean guy. I think there’s a great place for clean comedy and I wish it was promoted a little more. I think it should have a bigger following than it does.”

Pearson notes that it’s much harder to write a joke without dirty elements, and he takes pride in making the effort. He credits not only being a parent who’s concerned with presenting a good example for his children, but also his deeply held Christian faith for inspiring his choice of career direction.

“Your faith makes up who you are as a person, so you’d have to say that’s a factor,” says Pearson. “Have I ever cursed on stage? Yeah, probably when I was really mad. I don’t write dirty jokes — I’m not in the habit of it. It sours my spirit, but there’s room for it in the culture. I followed Andrew Dice Clay after an hour-and-a-half-long concert of his at the Laugh Factory and I thought, ‘How am I gonna go over?’ I did fine; they loved it because it was such a different flavor.”

Beyond his work with sitcom audiences, as a Los Angeles club headliner and on the Christian circuit, Pearson is also one of the top corporate comics in the nation, performing for major businesses across the country. But audiences need not worry that it means he can’t bring wild fun to the biggest social night of the year.

“I’m honored to work on New Years Eve because to me it’s a big night for people,” says Pearson. “Traditionally, a lot of people who never go out go out on that night only. I’ve even had people come on New Year’s Eve to propose at my show after having had their first date with someone at my show. It’s always an honor to be the one to bring in the New Year. They’ll remember that a long time and people will say remember where we were at? With Ron Pearson.”

Ron Pearson performs at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Stage 2 of the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 at 8 p.m. and $45 at 10 p.m. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.