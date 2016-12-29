Brad Ratliff grew up in Pasadena as a self-admitted “band geek,” playing trumpets and trombones in marching units from elementary school through college. But even he never realized just how well those experiences would prepare him for his time as president of the Tournament of Roses for 2016-17.

As the leader of the 128th Rose Parade and the 103rd Rose Bowl Game, Ratliff picked the theme for this year’s parade, which is “Echoes of Success.” He also selected this year’s grand marshals, Olympic gold medal winners Allyson Felix, Greg Louganis and Janet Evans.

Yet, the part of the job he most enjoyed was traveling nationwide and around the world as he and his wife Susan — who met while attending Elliott Middle School in Pasadena, started dating in high school and married at 23 — visited and helped fundraise for the travel expenses of the bands featured in this year’s parade.

“I certainly got a different perspective from being president, but for a different reason than any other president,” says Ratliff, who has been a volunteer member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses since 1988. “The president travels and visits all the bands. My wife and I did that, but I took my trumpet and trombone mouthpieces and played with each of the bands.

“I’m a band geek — started in elementary school, high school and college,” he continues. “I wear that badge loudly and proudly. When you see that all the things that music teaches everybody, that I learned way back in the 60s and 70s, are still there, it’s certainly enriching to see.”

Ratliff was previously appointed a chairman in 2004 and a director in 2007. Throughout his extensive career with the association, Ratliff served on and chaired various committees, including Equestrian, Queen & Court and Services & Properties. He was elected to the Executive Committee in 2009

A third-generation Pasadenan and a UCLA graduate, Ratliff resides in La Cañada Flintridge with Susan and is the father of two adult children, Christen and Sarah. Professionally, Ratliff is a member of the executive management team for Inline Distributing Company headquartered in Sylmar.

“We traveled quite a bit, but you just work it out,” says Ratliff. “You know seven years ahead of time that you’ll be president, and we’re all Type A personalities so we plan well. I was doing work from my hotel rooms in Japan and Mexico, which are sending bands that will definitely be interesting.”

Another interesting part of Ratliff’s experience this year will be riding in the parade using a 20-mule team pulling him in a Borax-branded wagon. The vehicle not only marks the 100th anniversary of Borax’s first appearance in the Rose Parade, but also matches the kind of transportation his own father, Dick E. Ratliff, used when he was Tournament president in 1999.

“I didn’t ask him much at all about the position, because I had my own responsibilities at that time in the tournament, “says Ratliff. “The thing I did most for him was that I pulled in his trash barrels when he was out on the band trips. We sort of kept our tournament lives separate by intention. He’s having a blast seeing me get to do all this too. My dad told me and my wife to just enjoy it.

“The very last trip we took was to Grove City, Ohio, and their band director said it’s pretty cool you’re coming out here because your dad did when he had the job,” Ratliff continues. “I asked dad if he went and he said that according to the commemorative quilt on his bed it was his last band trip — the same exact trip as ours was. “

It would seem remiss to not ask the tournament president whom he favors in the Rose Bowl, but Ratliff is extremely diplomatic when asked if he’s rooting for either Penn State or USC.

“I went to UCLA,” he laughs heartily. “But I will say this: it’s a very special game this year. Both Penn State and USC have not been here for quite some time for a Rose Bowl game. After the challenges they’ve had, it’s a coming home.”