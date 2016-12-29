Rose Parade Float Decoration Viewing

Dec. 29 through 31 — See the Rose Parade floats being decorated from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $10 general admission, available at the door or through Sharp Seating, free for children 5 and younger. Locations are at Rosemont Pavilion, Brookside Pavilion and the Rose Palace.

Rosemont Pavilion is located at 700 Seco St., Pasadena. Brookside Pavilion is located at Lot I, south side of Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena.

The Rose Palace is located at 835 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Call or visit Sharp Seating at (626) 795-4171 or sharpseating.com. Visit tournamentofroses.com/events for information.

Bandfest Previews Rose Parade Marching Bands

Dec. 30 and 31 — Get an early look at the marching bands scheduled to perform in the parade during Bandfest at Robinson Stadium, Pasadena City College. Bandfest I starts at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Bandfest II starts at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and Bandfest III starts at 2 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets to each session are $15, free for children 5 and younger, available through Sharp Seating.

Pasadena City College is located at 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call Sharp Seating at (626) 795-4171 or visit sharpseating.com. Visit tournamentofroses.com/events for information.