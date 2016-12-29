Harry: What does this song mean? My whole life, I don’t know what this song means. I mean, “Should old acquaintance be forgot”: Does that mean that we should forget old acquaintances? Or does it mean that if we happen to forget them, we should remember them? Which is not possible because we already forgot ’em.

Sally: Well, maybe it just means that we should remember that we forgot them or something. Anyway, it’s about old friends.

That scene, immortalized on celluloid toward the end of Rob Reiner’s 1989 comedy classic “When Harry Met Sally,” plays out against the nostalgic background strains of “Auld Lang Syne,” an inescapable anthem this time of year. One of the film’s stars, actress/writer Carrie Fisher, celebrated for her wit and Hollywood heritage, has just been added to 2016’s stunningly lengthy roll call of departed artists.

Scottish poet Robert Burns set the song’s immortal lines to a well-known folk melody in 1788. Since then, “Auld Lang Syne” has become a tradition at New Year’s, funerals and other significant farewells, when the forward rush to embrace the new triggers the reminder not to forget what is valued about the past. Loosely translated, “for auld lang syne” means “for old time’s sake.” Burns’ lyric has been simplified over time, but its core essentially remains:

“Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind? …

We’ll take a cup o’ kindness yet

For auld lang syne.”

The list of those to be remembered as we draw 2016 to a close continues to be updated with more lamented names. Last week, George Michael; shortly before the holidays, soul diva Sharon Jones, eccentric “Tightrope” and “A Song for You” rock ‘n’ roller Leon Russell, brilliant jazz-blues composer Mose Allison and legendary songwriter Leonard Cohen.

Starting on Jan. 8, with the death of gospel-schooled R&B legend Otits Clay, and Jan. 10, when the world learned that iconic rocker David Bowie’s profound “Blackstar” was, in fact, his farewell album, 2016 has taken an uncommonly brutal toll on the ranks of musicians. Many were of an age when some might say it should be “expected,” particularly given how largely some of them lived in their earlier years. But that knowledge eased the shock of parting not a bit — particularly since the shocks kept coming. Throughout the year, it seemed like each month, and frequently each week, brought more harsh obituary deliveries.

To LA’s expanded music community, 2016 seemed a cruel thief, stealing not only Pasadena bar-band legend Snotty Scotty, but also blues belter Candye Kane, spritely singer-songwriter Dafni (Amirsakis), punk and country drummer Dave Drewry, and widely beloved “FolkScene” radio host Roz Larman. The passing of hugely influential musical heroes like Merle Haggard, Prince, Phife Dawg, Allen Toussaint, “mountain music” pioneer Ralph Stanley, Natalie Cole, songwriters’ songwriter Guy Clark, Earth Wind & Fire bandleader Maurice White, King Crimson/Emerson Lake & Palmer bassist Greg Lake and Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey raised substantive questions about legacy, what it means to live a creative life, and who will build on what they created. Their successors are not being granted so many live performance opportunities, creating perhaps insurmountable obstacles to connecting with broad audiences.

A fuller — yet still far from comprehensive — list of this year’s lost includes Cajun country-rocker Gib Guilbeau, who played El Monte’s storied Nashville West club and in the Flying Burrito Brothers alongside late, great guitar legend Clarence White; Christina Grimmie, the South Jersey “Voice” singer who was murdered by an obsessed “fan”; Beatles producer Sir George Martin; colorful Chess Records co-founder Phil Chess; behind-the-scenes movie singer Marnie Nixon; Flying V blues guitarist Lonnie Mack; irascible “Seven Bridges Road” and “Lonesome On’ry and Mean” songwriter Steve Young; and Frank Sinatra Jr. Also on 2016’s roll: soulman Billy Paul, Bakersfield trucking song composer Red Simpson, Argentinian jazz saxophonist Gato Barbieri, Jefferson Airplane co-founder Paul Kantner, Whispers vocalist Nicholas Caldwell, Emerson Lake & Palmer keyboardist Keith Emerson, Toots Thielemans, Buckwheat Zydeco, Grand Ole Opry veteran Jean Shepard, Kashif, Bap Kennedy, Paul Bley, Long John Hunter, Pete Huttlinger, James Jamerson Jr., Leon Haywood, Elizabeth Swados, Jimmy Haskell, Dan Hicks, Sonny James, John Chilton, Chips Moman, Vanity, Scotty Moore, Bernie Worrell, Kay Starr, Rob Wasserman, “Thriller” Rod Temperton, arranger/producer Milt Okun… The toll 2016 has taken is incalculable.

Because these weren’t the kinds of friends you meet for lunch. They were the kind you cue up for musical companionship during a long, dark night of the soul; for consolation, or understanding; for lively accompaniment at gatherings; and/or for continuing inspiration. What does it mean to pass along so much to so many? These were artists who consistently dedicated themselves to living creative lives, often with costly integrity, who communicated their humanity and truths they learned during their time on this planet through their art. Many if not most of them spent years practicing and perfecting their craft on countless stages and in studios around the world. To lose them in a year when cultural and political upheaval has generated more need than ever for musical uplift has surreally sharpened the pain of their loss.

This time next year, we may find ourselves looking back on 2016 with longing. Yet personally, it’s impossible not to say — with an intense mixture of loathing and relief — RIP, 2016. We can’t see your back end fast enough.