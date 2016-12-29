Celebrate in style Saturday as teen shredder Ray Goren and friends ring in the New Year at Arcadia Blues Club.

The New York City-born, Southern California-raised 16-year-old singer-songwriter and all-around guitar phenomenon started playing at the age of 8.

In his early years, Goren first experimented with piano, becoming enamored with jazz from masters including Oscar Peterson and Thelonious Monk.

Goren then picked up influences from diverse sources including Prince, Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse and Donny Hathaway.

Later on, he began listening to and learning from artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Maroon 5, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Leon Russell, Bob Dylan, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Those influences eventually gelled into his unique style, with aspects of blues, soul, rock and even a little hip-hop, creating a sound that’s winning him critical raves far and wide.

Visit raygoren.com.

Music starts at 9 p.m. Saturday at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Admission is $20 at the door, or $50 with optional dinner package, which includes a Ray Goren CD. Call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcadiabluesclub.com.