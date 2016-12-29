2,214 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

3 popular social media sites were blocked in Turkey. According to Aljazeera, users in Turkey could not access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after ISIS released footage of 2 soldiers being burned alive.

16 soldiers in Turkey were killed last week during battle with ISIS. According to Fox News, the soldiers were killed in a succession of attacks by the terrorist group.

38 soldiers from Turkey have been killed by ISIS since the troops from that country entered Syria to help oust the terrorist group. CNN reports officials from Turkey have vowed to stay in the fight.