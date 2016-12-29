F

or me, my husband and most of our friends, 2016 can’t end fast enough. Don’t worry. I’m not going to outline my list of grievances with this year. Suffice it to say we’ll be glad to put it behind us. For the past couple of months, aggravated by the physical and psychological darkness descending earlier and earlier each day, we’ve been a wee bit mopey, a little down in the dumps and longing for someplace cozy where we could find a bit of warmth and cheer. And last week we found it in La Cañada Flintridge at The Flintridge Proper.

We’d been meaning to try The Proper ever since they opened in 2013, particularly since they’re known for what they advertise as “the world’s largest selection of gin” (my husband’s favorite tipple). They boast of having over 200 varieties from all over the world. The restaurant even makes its own Flintridge Native Botanicals Gin, and their liquor list is 15 pages long. Better late than never, I always say. And now that we’ve finally been there once, The Proper’s soothing siren call is likely to lure us up the hill from Pasadena on a regular basis.

There is lots of appeal within The Proper’s several menus covering brunch, lunch and dinner, but none of those brought us north. What got us driving the East 210 (Foothill) Freeway at the start of rush hour last Monday afternoon was The Proper’s interesting Happy Hour menu with its long list of victuals and some tempting cut-rate “tipples” to wash them down. And while I’d glanced at a few of the pictures on Yelp, they didn’t capture the wonderful homey quality of the dining area.

According to the restaurant’s website, Brady and Mary Elizabeth Caverly, owners of The Proper, were inspired by the pub culture of England, where long-lived taverns are “so authentic and specific to an individual community” that the neighborhood public house is often referred to as the “local.” To us non-La Cañadans, the wood-paneled walls and shelves loaded with carefully collected historical photos and memorabilia from the city’s past seem more like somebody’s den or family room than a full-service restaurant.

With white box-beamed ceiling, old-fashioned hexagonal tile flooring and plump moss green leather upholstery on the backs of spacious wooden booths and banquettes, the room invites visitors to leave their worries on the proverbial doorstep, relax, enjoy and lighten up forgodsake! Our server Katie, a La Cañada Flintridge native, was charming, and even before we ordered our first drinks we got to hear quite a bit about the décor, including the fact that one patron was astonished to recognize himself in a high school class picture.

Perusing the list of Happy Hour libations, I ordered a Gold Rush, annotated as “a twist on a whiskey sour featuring honey from Chaparral Mt. Honey Co., Altadena. A great ‘starter cocktail’ for those who think they don’t like the dark spirits” fashioned from bourbon, fresh lemon and honey, served on the rocks. Like the other three classic cocktails featured during The Proper’s Happy Hour, it cost $7 and was absolutely delicious.

My mate, surprisingly enough, didn’t go for the single gin-based drink, The Eastside. “A variation on a modern classic called the South Side, it elevates the citrus and mint with fresh cucumber.” My guess is it was a little too “girly” for a man whose idea of a pure martini is Tanqueray on the rocks, hold the vermouth and olives. But I sampled it midway through our meal and loved it.

Instead, he chose a Proper Margarita made with “fresh juice and premium tequila lightly sweetened with agave nectar” on the rocks with a rim of black lava sea salt. And next he tried the Moscow Mule: “artisanal ginger beer and Russian vodka served in a classic copper Mule mug.” While I’m not a vodka fan, the sip I took provided a pungent “kick” from its fresh ginger syrup.

There are 16 individual items plus a large selection of mix-and-match artisanal cheeses and meats available on the Happy Hour menu. Having shed our funk with our first drink and having had nothing to eat since breakfast, we beckoned Katie and proceeded to order about half the list, starting with a small square of caramelized brie on a drizzle of watermelon relish which formed a platform for red and rose beets, a sprinkling of chopped candied pistachio and a splash of sherry vinaigrette ($4). Wow!

Then, for a mere $2, we got two deviled egg halves sprinkled with paprika and studded with bits of cold fried chicken and house pickled onions. Another $5 bought us a shareable smoked diced pork belly taco smothered in adobo chili aioli, cilantro and tangy cabbage slaw. Two tall butter-bunned sliders (fried chicken with habañero hot sauce, blue cheese and slaw – $5, and pastrami with house-made sauerkraut, kosher dill pickles, melted gruyere and Dijon – $6) came next.

Our slightly liquor-glazed eyes were larger than our bellies, but that didn’t stop us from downing a large, unctuous New England lobster roll ($7), rosy meat bursting from a bed of mayo-laced butter lettuce, celery and chives packed into an oversized bun. But by the time our last order (a Proper Kobe Dog – $9) arrived, the dog, monstrous and lean, its bun overloaded with melted gruyere, caramelized onion, pickle, avocado, tomato and horseradish Dijon, we’d met our match.

Realizing our limit, we asked Katie to pack it up, and after paying our bill ($72 plus tip for four drinks and seven fabulous “small” plates) we jacketed ourselves and prepared to head back down the hill. Before leaving, we peeked into the adjoining lounge, almost equal in size to the dining room and even richer in décor. Bottles and glasses lining the shelves shimmer in the low light. Rich woods and other materials (even the box-beam ceiling inserts are made of stitched leather) make the space, if anything, even more comforting than the main dining area.

Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, we walked into The Flintridge Proper. And, frankly, if we could have stayed later would gladly have done so. The Proper’s Happy Hour is a generous one, both in discounts and in hours.

Our brief visit, originally slated as a drink-to-forget 2016 interlude, turned into an all-too-early evening to remember in 2017. And even though we’re foreigners to La Cañada Flintridge, we know we’ll be welcomed as neighbors every time we return.

The Flintridge Proper

464 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge

(818) 790-4888 • theproper.com

Full Bar/Major Cards