When Bob Eubanks and Stephanie Edwards stepped down as the hosts of the Rose Parade after more than 30 years at the helm of its worldwide television broadcast, the executives at KTLA Channel 5 knew that they needed a special duo to replace them.

After all, audiences had come to love the dynamic duo, not only for their announcing skills, but also for the chemistry they developed over their decades together.

Thankfully, they found the perfect pair easily by picking the Emmy Award-winning team of Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines, who have each gained devoted followings as the hosts of numerous popular programs, including “Entertainment Tonight.”

“KTLA is thrilled to have Mark and Leeza onboard,” KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini said in a state issued by Tribune Media, owners of the TV station.

“With a proven combination of experience, national acclaim and a true love for the Rose Parade, Mark and Leeza will honor the legacy that Bob and Stephanie leave, while bringing their own personality and professionalism,” Corsini said.

They’ll kick off their coverage as hosts of KTLA’s 70th year of live coverage at 8 a.m. sharp on Monday, Jan. 2, since the Rose Parade will be presented a day later than usual due to the Tournament of Roses’ “Never on Sunday” policy.

Gibbons is one of the best-known pop-culture icons on television, having worked on “ET” for over three decades in addition to numerous other hosting jobs, including a stint at the helm of her own daytime talk show.

Steines, meanwhile, has worked for almost two-decades on “ET” and currently serves as co-host with Debbie Matenopoulos on Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family.” From his start in Dubuque, Iowa, to the red carpets of Hollywood, Steines has established himself as one of the most trusted figures in entertainment news.

“Bob and Stephanie are the gold standard of Parade hosts,” Steines told Tribune Media. “I am grateful that they are trusting us to continue their legacy and bring all of the Rose Parade’s pageantry, entertainment and tradition to millions of families in 2017.”

Steines began his career in LA as a sports anchor for KCAL-TV, where he earned numerous awards for his specials ‘Beyond Endurance: Madagascar” and “Beyond Endurance: Borneo.” In addition to spending time in front of the camera, the father of two sons is an accomplished photographer.

“It is an awesome gig, and we’re both incredibly excited about it,” Gibbons told Pasadena Weekly. “Bob and Stephanie were legendary with their coverage, and their relationships to each other and with the audience. We now have the chance to build on that and create our own expression of it.”

“So many people tuned in not only to see the parade but to watch how the relationship unfolded, and they found it endearing like a real life couple,” Steines told the Weekly. “Our relationship and how we work together will be fresh. The parade and the beautiful flowered floats are not going to change, but how we bring that in the homes across America is what’s fresh.”

KTLA’s coverage will carry on the long-standing tradition of presenting Southern California’s most watched parade coverage. 2017 coverage will begin Sunday Jan. 1, with vintage presentations of the 1987, 1997 and 2016 parades leading into KTLA’s extensive 2017 parade coverage on Jan 2, including live “behind-the-scenes” reporting, exclusive Rose Parade coverage (free of commercial interruption), and four encore presentations throughout the broadcast day.

With the most camera positions of any broadcaster, and spectacular aerial views from the Goodyear Airship, KTLA has been the broadcast home of the Rose Parade since 1948. In 2017, KTLA’s HD broadcast will be syndicated across the US, distributed nationally on cable and countries around the world. The station will also offer a live simulcast stream of the broadcast on KTLA.com, as well as via Facebook Live.

On Monday, KTLA will feature all-day coverage beginning at 6 a.m. with “Backstage at the Parade” from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., and “Parade Countdown” from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The pre-parade shows include live interviews with parade participants, including celebrity guests who will ride on the floats and march in the parade. “Backstage at the Parade” and “Parade Countdown” will also feature behind-the-scenes stories about the Rose Queen and her court, equestrian and band entries from around the world and other parade surprises.

Both Gibbons and Steines noted that Eubanks in particular took the time to teach them all the surprise tricks of the trade as a parade host. In fact, Gibbons was headed for lunch with the legendary host on the day of her interview. Both she and Steines also have had extensive training in all things regarding the parade, including studying the types of flowers found on floats and experiencing the magic of seeing marching bands and the horses involved up close and early.

“I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have next to me professionally than Mark,” says Gibbons. “He’s funny and generous on air and off, if there’s anybody who appreciates this piece of America for what it is, it’s Mark Steines. This is a display of what’s great about this country.”