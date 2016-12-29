THIS WEEK’S COVER
Dec
26
Mon
10:00 am Viewing Stones Show at the Hunti... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Viewing Stones Show at the Hunti... @ The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens
Dec 26 @ 10:00 am – Dec 30 @ 5:00 pm
The Huntington’s annual post-Christmas Viewing Stones Show features outstanding examples of the ancient Asian art of suiseki. Viewing stones are found in nature, natural rocks that have been transformed by water, wind and time into[...]
Dec
29
Thu
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar Club @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar Club @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Dec 29 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Tonight’s performance features the Riner Scivally/Rob Kyle Quartet. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission.
Dec
30
Fri
4:00 pm Chocolate Storytime at La Pintor... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Chocolate Storytime at La Pintor... @ Pasadena Public Library, La Pintoresca Branch
Dec 30 @ 4:00 pm
Children ages 3 and up can visit Chocolate Storytime, led by Dr. Ayesha Randall at 4 p.m., to hear stories by or about African-Americans, followed by a chocolate treat.
6:30 pm “Taline, Friends and Santa” at t... @ Alex Theatre
“Taline, Friends and Santa” at t... @ Alex Theatre
Dec 30 @ 6:30 pm
“Taline, Friends and Santa” features Armenian singer Taline and guests performing her popular children’s music hits and Armenian Christmas songs, performed in Armenian and Armenian dances, plus a visit from Santa at 6:30 p.m. Tickets[...]
7:00 pm Connie Han at red, white + bluezz @ red, white + bluezz
Connie Han at red, white + bluezz @ red, white + bluezz
Dec 30 @ 7:00 pm
Jazz pianist Connie Han performs at 7 p.m. No cover.

