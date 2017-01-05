THURSDAY 1.5.17

The Blue Guitar Club hosts jazz performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tonight’s performance features the John Mayer Trio. Admission is $15 for table seating, $10 general admission. Visit blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 1.6.17

In the lead-up to the Sierra Madre Playhouse’s new production, “Bee-luther-hatchee,” opening Jan. 13, members of Pasadena’s Duncan family will discuss the value of keeping and telling family stories. The play, which deals with African-American history, authenticity and cultural appropriation, starts at 6 p.m. at Vroman’s Hastings Ranch, 3729 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY 1.7.17

Catch great reggae, sol and ska by Dub8 (facebook.com/dub8music) at 10 p.m. at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.

SUNDAY 1.8.17

The Cellar Sessions Music Series features performances by JC & Laney and Eric Chase, starting with a free wine tasting at 3 p.m. followed by music at 3:45 p.m. at Old Oak Cellars, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Admission is $22 in advance at cellar-sessions.brownpapertickets.com, $25 at the door. Visit wineandsong.com/cellar for information.

MONDAY 1.9.17

A Noise Within (anoisewithin.org) presents a free, staged reading of “The Birthday Party” by Harold Pinter, a story of a party at a rundown, seaside boarding house that is turned into a nightmare by the unexpected arrival of two sinister strangers, staged at 7 p.m. at 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Free, but call (626) 356-3100 for reservations.

TUESDAY 1.10.17

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade music series features Annette Conlon, Sal & Isela, Alice Wallace and John Stowers at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Free. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 1.11.17

Brad Colerick’s weekly Wine and Song Music Series features Cynthia Carle and Nathan McEuen at 7 p.m. at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at wineandsong.com.

THURSDAY 1.12.17

Classic rock band Styx performs its hits, including “Lady,” “Blue Collar Man,” “The Grand Illusion” and “Come Sail Away.” Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $72 to $139. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.