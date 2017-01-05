2016 was a dizzying paradox, abundant in substantive and often exciting music from newcomers and veterans alike — yet also an unforgettably black-rimmed page in history books due to a ceaseless flow of headlines declaring we’d lost yet another musical hero. Mose Allison, David Bowie, Guy Clark, Otis Clay, Leonard Cohen, Natalie Cole, Phife Dawg, Merle Haggard, Sharon Jones, Prince, George Michael, Leon Russell, Ralph Stanley, Allen Toussaint, Maurice White … all gone, and with them a seeming tidal wave of other beloved musicians, writers and producers. Amidst the musical mourning and an acrimonious election season of historical consequence, these artists offered memorable albums in response to hyper-charged national conversations about fear, race, rape culture and identity.

Drive-By Truckers, American Band: From the opening chordal assault of “Ramon Casiano,” the Southern-bred rockers flexed their working-class roots with mad-as-hell pride. Their “rock ‘n’ roll call to arms” excoriated the NRA, police brutality, racial intolerance, xenophobia and the proudly ignorant with some of the year’s most musically invigorating and truthfully written rock songs, performed by a band punching hard at the top of their 20-year game. If any album spoke to the conflicts and contradictory passions roiling across 2016’s campaign trail, this was it.

Michael Kiwanuka, Love & Hate: Unabashedly schooled in the Marvin Gaye/Bill Withers tradition of socially conscious soul, the London singer-songwriter’s sophomore album was a lushly arranged, velvet glove encasing hard-knuckled lyrics. Songs like lead single “Black Man in a White World” went down easy thanks to Kiwanuka’s rich vocals and melodic pop sensibility, yet hit with galvanizing resonance in 2016: “I feel like I’ve been here before/ I feel that knocking on my door.”

David Bowie, Blackstar: Released mere days before the visionary rock icon’s shocking January death — a rude harbinger of myriad musical losses to come — this saxophone-gilded set surprised not only with its timing but also its compositional elegance, jazzy cast and Bowie’s preternaturally relaxed cool. “I’ve got scars that can’t be seen,” he cried during “Lazarus.” “Everybody knows me now.” Not unlike Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” (released around the legendary songwriter’s death in November), what could have been unremittingly dark instead became a profound, sadly reassuring message of acceptance.

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You for Your Service: “Let’s make something happen/ Gotta get it together …” An urgent call to conscience and action by the ’90s hip-hoppers, unexpectedly — and briefly — reunited before Phife Dawg’s death. Political targets were frequent and timely, elevated by sharp humor, ambitiously textured production and jazzy sensibility.

Miranda Lambert, The Weight of These Wings: The country star with the gun-toting spitfire image issued a double-disc set that reinforced her outlaw cred while essentially redefining her creative identity. Throughout 24 tracks almost all co-written by her, Lambert hurled rage at an ex and also voiced — in uncharacteristically tempered singing — self-recriminating regret, melancholy and resilient hope with bruising honesty. In a year of ugly national conversations about female autonomy, she hit an emotional bullseye with artistic maturity.

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth: Memphis-style horns and a personal reading of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” were just two of the surprises on the Kentuckian’s third album, a stirring challenge to restrictive genre labels. His vocal twang may be unavoidably country, but his intelligent, authentic-to-him weave of soul, R&B, prog-rock and rock ‘n’ roll was just all-American, no genre jackets needed.

Paul Burch, Meridian Rising: A musically winning, superbly performed, historically grounded “imagined biography of Jimmie Rodgers” that skillfully married blues, country, folk, early jazz, pop and that elusive element that can make music essential: joy.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Let Me Get By: The jubilant communal spirit of this 12-piece tribe of road-seasoned players made their concerts some of the year’s most anticipated live events, and this album a swamp-brewed, thrilling reminder of music’s vital power. In a time of increased mechanization and all too human divisions, we needed that.

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day: Simplicity can be the toughest thing to achieve in music, and often the most gratifying. Old-school songwriting pleasures like hummable melodies, vivid imagery and fine turns of phrase made this Nashville artist’s debut as inviting to revisit as a warm flannel shirt.

William Bell, This is Where I Live: The Stax great who penned “Born Under a Bad Sign” and “You Don’t Miss Your Water” teamed with Rosanne Cash guitarist/producer John Leventhal for this deeply soulful, classy set. A most welcome return.

Bonnie Raitt, Dig in Deep: Raitt’s stature as an artist of conscience, integrity and monster slide-wielding chops was only strengthened by her 20th album, a savory demonstration of funk, fun, and the kind of heart-clutching grit achieved only when you’ve re-learned your way around the block numerous times the hard way.

Solange, A Seat at the Table: Not unlike sister Beyoncé (an unfair though unavoidable comparison), Knowles addressed family, fame and racism — and proved herself a truer songwriter throughout a deeply considered album of poignant confessions and relatable messages of self-affirmation.

Imarhan, Imarhan: More melodic than Saharan peers, including desert blues pioneers Tinariwen (the latter’s Eyadou Ag Leche produced and co-wrote some tracks, and is cousin to Imarhan frontman Sadam), this Algerian Tuareg ensemble’s album debut felt like cathartic, transporting balm.

Anderson .Paak, Malibu: The Oxnard singer/rapper/songwriter/producer had a breakthrough year thanks to this ear-tugging Grammy-nominated set, a showcase for his multicultural worldview, gospel-trained vocals and savvy compositions.

Margo Price, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter: 2016 was also a breakthrough year for this Illinois native, whose lively platter of traditional country found a home with Jack White’s Third Man Records and audiences enamored of her no-frills style, writing and humor.

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool: Moving, intermittently disturbing music that spoke to 2016’s volatility and mounting apprehension. Thom Yorke’s vocal channeled vulnerable yet enduring humanity, ultimately pleading “Don’t leave” in a rendition of “True Love Waits” whose wintry beauty was drained of the ardor that animated earlier performances of the tune.

Kyle Craft, Dolls of Highland: “It all begins with the song,” the old trope goes, and this glam rock-loving Louisianan proved that with vividly written winners influenced by Bowie and Springsteen. His Mike Scott-meets-Freddie Mercury tenor was equally distinctive, enthralling concert audiences when he opened for Drive-By Truckers.

Hiss Golden Messenger, Heart Like a Levee: Cryptic poetry met melodic songcraft throughout a sonically warm, engagingly performed throwback to an era that valued albums over singles, when time was granted for songs to reveal themselves to curious listeners.

Esperanza Spalding, Emily’s D+Evolution: The iconoclastic jazz bassist’s alter ego proved to be a rocker fond of Joni Mitchell-style chord progressions and vocal fillips. Together with Bowie producer Tony Visconti, the limber soprano crafted a conscientious statement that wasn’t always easy but consistently intriguing.

Beyoncé, Lemonade: One of 2016’s most discussed releases, this genuinely spoke to cultural shifts and debates with grabby hooks, some of the pop queen’s most human performances, and an exhilarating anthem with Kendrick Lamar (“Freedom”). A battalion of collaborators reminded she’s not a songwriter like sister Solange, her provocative “visual album” conceptualizations notwithstanding. Excepting James Blake duet “Forward,” no song lists fewer than three writers, and “Hold Up” credits 15, partly due to abundant sampling. Beyoncé’s far from alone in this, but she’s taken the collage approach to writing to rarified levels — another conversation worth having as we move forward.