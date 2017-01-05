POETRY FIX

Contributors to the “Altadena Poetry Review Anthology 2016” read from the book at 7 p.m. Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

GHOST IMAGES

Photographer Dr. Ken Jones discusses “American Ghosts: Ghost Signs of the United States, Part 2,” discussing painted ads that once covered brick building walls around the US and why the signs appear ghostly, how he locates and photographs them and methods he uses to enhance the images, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Altadena Library, 600 E. Mariposa St., Altadena. Call (626) 798-0833 or visit altadenalibrary.org.

LIBRARY STORY

Crowell Public Library’s free “Meet the Authors” series features Arnold Schwartzman and Stephen Gee discussing their book “Los Angeles Central Library: A History of its Art and Architecture” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

TRAGIC HISTORY

Columbia University history professor Christopher Brown presents a Nevins Lecture, “The Atlantic Slave Trade and The American Revolution,” exploring the impact the war for independence had on the economics and politics of the slave trade, and vice versa, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Free. Call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org.