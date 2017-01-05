Arrests made along the Rose Parade route and during the Rose Bowl Game were as low as last year.

Only 16 people were arrested overnight before the parade and during the game, according to Pasadena Police Lt. Pete Hettema.

Most of the arrests were for public intoxication. There was one arrest for battery at the Rose Bowl.

The numbers are consistent with last year’s event when 16 people were arrested for much the same offenses between noon on New Year’s Eve and 6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

“I don’t remember the numbers ever being this low,” Hettema told the Weekly on Tuesday. “I can remember when it was so bad that one officer made 20 arrests.”

In 1988, things were so bad along the parade route that 444 people were arrested midway through the event. In 1990, 173 people had been arrested by that same point in the two-hour event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Although the numbers have been dropping over the past decade, political protests have been on the rise by groups like the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Black Lives Matter and activists protesting abuses by the Chinese government.

This year there were no attempts to disrupt the parade.

Security was increased to an all-time high last year after terrorist attacks in San Bernardino and Paris and remained at that level this year. An unknown number of agents with Homeland Security, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Secret Service worked the event.

Hettema also attributed the low arrests to the Jan. 2 date of the parade, due to the Tournament of Roses’ “Never on a Sunday” policy, which bars the parade and the game from being held on a Sunday.

“We lost the revelers,” Hettema said. “They got drunk somewhere else on New Year’s. We are getting more of the family crowd back that we used to have, instead of the craziness. We are glad to have people back who want to enjoy the parade and not carry on and fight.”