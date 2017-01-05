NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION

This New Year’s resolution should be pretty obvious, particularly when it comes to diet: 2017 will go down in history as the year when plant-based meats revolutionized the food industry.

A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating plant-based burgers and other meats that are more delicious, convenient and healthy than the old-fashioned animal-based variety. They are backed by tech industry pioneers like Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Google principals Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Even animal meat behemoth Tyson Foods has announced a $150 million venture capital fund to explore and invest in these products.

The plant-based food revolution is going mainstream. Hundreds of school, college, hospital, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Fast-food chains Chipotle, Panera, Subway and Taco Bell are rolling out plant-based dinner options.

And American consumers are responding, with fully one third reducing their intake of animal-based meats, milks and other food products.

Let’s make this New Year’s resolution about exploring the rich variety of delicious, convenient, healthy plant-based dinners, lunch meats, cheeses, milks, and ice creams available in every supermarket. The internet offers tons of recipes and transition tips.

~ IPATRICK LAWSON, PASADENA

THANK YOU, DAHLINK

Zsa Zsa Gabor was the epitome of glamour. But after wearing fur for decades, she told PETA she had stopped wearing it after learning about the cruelty of the industry. She knew there was nothing “glamorous” about confining animals to cramped, filthy cages and then electrocuting or gassing them, or snapping their necks.

Gabor was a longtime foe of cruelty to animals. When Las Vegas entertainer Bobby Berosini was caught on tape by a dancer beating the orangutans in his act in the 1980s, Gabor joined other outraged celebrities in calling on the Stardust casino, where Berosini performed, to cancel his show. After years of lawsuits, Berosini was ultimately forced out of business.

As an entertainer herself, Gabor knew the rigors of show business, and she knew that it was even worse for animals, which are often caged, chained and beaten in order to force them to perform tricks. She was especially touched by the plight of elephants in circuses, saying, “My heart goes out to them, as I can never support animal misery.”

Some have described Gabor as “famous for being famous,” but we at PETA will always remember her as being famous for her compassion for animals.

~ ALISA MULLINS

PETA FOUNDATION, NORFOLK, VA

CRIMINAL ELITES

Maybe the villains have been exposed as this man or that man but our resolve is weakening. The information we get about the offending villain — we call him a businessman, when he is a corporate killer for profit. We call him a family man when he has compassion for his checkbook and not you.

We love our villains’ success. We publicize their histories, their struggles; their genius. We honor them and they play us. We give them everything; our loyalty, our respect, our trust. Our leaders are these criminal killers of our life — a person ruined over there, a nation robbed over there, a town polluted, a world heartbroken for what might have been. But, alas, the destructive rich criminal elite want us all to die.

A change of name is what is needed They are not to be called sir or CEO or even mister. They must receive no further accolade for their killings. Don’t be deceived by their skilled manipulations, Identify them for what they are, recognize them, know them by their fruits.

They are the evil archetypes in children’s fairy stories — bloodthirsty wolves hunting in packs — looking for victims to tear apart. We must identify and label each one of them with the name “psychopath” and repeat it and repeat it, hang it like a noose round their neck till all the public knows the elite are not human, for to be human is to care, and they don’t because they are psychopaths.

~ CHRISTOPHER JUDGES, VENTURA

THE LAST LAUGH

You say that if Trump wins the election that would be the end of the GOP. The end of the GOP was when we nominated people like Romney and Dole and McCain, who say they are willing to work with Democrats and give in to everything and get nothing back.

Also, we elected congressmen who promised us they would fight against liberals. After losing to the Democrats because of the bad choices by GOP nominees, the GOP gave in to the liberals and Obama on everything they wanted without a fight. That is why the people want Trump. If anything, Trump will save the GOP. If he loses and Hillary wins, that would be the end of the Lincoln party. In fact, that will be the end of America as a prosperous and free country. Then we will become like the failed countries that have become socialized, like most of Europe and Russia. We lose our freedom. The government controls every part of our lives. We get deeper in debt. People can never have a better life for their children. No way to get ahead. The government will take everything and our economy will never grow.

I know you will not print this because you don’t agree with my point of view.

~ JERRY LUCERO, OXNARD

