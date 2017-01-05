Pundits say the Democratic Party failed. Hillary Clinton was not elected. Democrats are out of touch with their historic base, lost in the clouds of “identity politics.” Clinton’s primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, would argue that the “identity politics” explanation is short-sighted. His book, “Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In,” reveals a far more sophisticated critique of America’s political scene and what we must do to restore power to the people. While identity politics may matter, overriding ethnicity, gender, race and sexual orientation is oligarchy — a ruling class that dominates every aspect of our lives.

Sanders was raised in Brooklyn, the son of Jewish immigrants from Poland. His family wasn’t poor, but lacked “discretionary income.” His childhood games — hide-and-seek, hockey, two-hand touch football, wall ball, box ball, baseball — required little expensive equipment but provided great lessons in collaboration. His parents got him the best education they could afford. He entered Brooklyn College, a tuition-free, taxpayer-supported institution. His brother introduced him to politics through civil rights issues. He met and watched Martin Luther King Jr. He concluded that the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few was a threat to democracy.

His college interests led him to community organizing, then his decision to run for office, first as mayor of Burlington, then congressman and senator from Vermont.

Public office offered opportunity to promote reform and learn how politics works, but the next big step — a run for president — required him to get out there to meet, talk with and listen to voters, face to face. People joined his campaign and developed innovative organizing techniques. His meet-the-voters approach, combined with the use of sophisticated technology, were breakthroughs in effective political organizing.

Describing himself as the messenger, not the message, Sanders discusses the decline of the middle class and calls for transforming an economy which exists to reinforce and strengthen the arm of the elite. He believes deeply in democracy and profoundly argues how critical a well-informed electorate is to the political balance of power.

“Instead of one person, one vote and equal voice for all, we are seeing a small group of extraordinarily wealthy people pump billions of dollars into the political process to buy elections for politicians who will be beholden to them,” he argues.

Sanders called for a $15 per hour minimum wage, universal tuition-free higher education and Medicare for all. He addresses issues that he believes will promote the common welfare, provide health care for all, make higher education tuition-free, combat climate change, reform the criminal justice system, protect the most vulnerable; divest corporate media of its power, and create a rational immigration system.

His final words are profound: “We will not be able to accomplish those goals if we look at democracy as a spectator sport, assuming others will do for us. They won’t. … The future is in your hands. Let’s get to work.”

P.S. Following each major election, Democratic Party groups nationwide undergo a reorganization process. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the California Democratic Party will be convening caucuses to fill many state party leadership posts, such as member of the state Democratic Party Central Committee and member of the Central Committee’s executive board.

Many years ago, my husband, Robert M. Nelson, and I were founding members of the Pasadena Foothills Democratic Club — the first Democratic club in town. Since then, we have both served in leadership positions in the club and as delegates to state and national Democratic Party conventions.

On Saturday, we are both standing for election to the Democratic Party State Central Committee from California’s 41st Assembly District, which includes Pasadena and selected surrounding communities. There are 14 Central Committee positions to be filled at the Saturday morning caucus. One of us, Bobby, is also standing for election to the Central Committee’s executive board. The 41st Assembly District elects one executive board member. We ask for your vote in this caucus election.

We have appended our two-page candidacy statements, which appear at the end of the online edition of this column.

The 41st Assembly District caucus will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Flintridge Retreat Center, 236 W. Mountain St., Suite 117, Pasadena. The convener is Peter Rudinskas. Contact Peter at (213) 290-6263, or write to him at peter.rudinskas@gmail.com. If you are not currently a registered Democratic voter, you may register at the caucus.

These caucuses are very friendly neighborhood meetings. People bring and share food. Some bring their children and dogs. People enjoy a sense of community and have a good time. There will be many other candidates running that have resumes similar to ours. Vote for them. n

Marguerite Renner is a historian who lives in Pasadena. She recently retired as chairperson of the Department of History at Glendale Community College. She is a founding member of the Democratic Club of the Pasadena Foothills.