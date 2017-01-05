PASADENA, SOUTH PASADENA & ALTADENA
1881 Bar
1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 794-3068
pasadena-bars.com/1881-club
Live entertainment on select nights of the week
The Boulevard Bar
3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9304
blvdbar.com
Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday
Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine
655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-0230
cabreras.com
Thursdays—Live jazz
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236
coffeegallery.com
Saturday—Dave Stamey
Tuesday—Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver
Coffee Gallery Community Stage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 398-7917
coffeegallery.com
Thursdays—Artisan Alley w/ two musical acts, two musical open mics, works of a featured artist, DJ and fresh barbecue
Fridays—Music open mic
Saturdays—Potlikker Showcase w/musical performers, poets, spoken word, Americana music and deejay
Sundays—Music open mic hosted by King
Tuesdays—Comedy open mic
Der Wolfskopf
72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 219-6054
derwolfskopf.com
Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie
El Portal Restaurant
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553
elportalrestaurant.com
Fridays—Mariachi México
Saturdays—Alanniz
Sundays—Mariachi Bella
Esquire Bar & Lounge
3772 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-0360
esquirebar.com
Friday & Saturday—DJ
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894
icehousecomedy.com
Thursday—Private event
Friday—“The Love Master” Craig Shoemaker; Michael Schwartz’s retirement party; Deathsquad
Saturday—“The Love Master” Craig Shoemaker
Sunday—Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation fundraiser benefiting the Salvation Army Pasadena Tabernacle Corps
Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Jason Stuart and others
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Thursday—C4 Acoustic
Friday—Past Action Heroes
Saturday—Dub8
Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Danny and Rafa
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/meowmeowz
Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6583
theoldtownepub.com
Live music most nights of the week
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association
73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-5689
pasadenaballroomdance.com
The Saturday Swing Dance features Aileen Quinn and Her Leapin’ Lizards
Plate 38
2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7100
plate38.com
Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays
redwhite+bluezz
37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena
(626) 792-4441
redwhitebluezz.com
Live music most nights of the week
The Rose
Paseo Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
roseconcerts.com
Friday—Fantastic Diamond
Saturday—Missing Persons
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Ballroom and Swing
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957
tboylestavern.com
Sunday—Action Trivia
Tuesday—Action Trivia
Wine & Song Music Series
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
wineandsong.com
Wednesday—Cynthia Carle; Nathan McEuen
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Arcadia Blues Club
16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 447-9349
arcadiabluesclub.com
Friday—Joey Fender and the 55’s
Saturday—Chambers Brothers
The Buccaneer
70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-9045
myspace.com/piratedive
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable
First Cabin
46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 446-2575
Thursdays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock
The Granada
17 S. First St., Alhambra
(626) 227-2572
thegranadala.com
Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro
Friday—Deejay Picoso; Social Dancer Competition qualifying rounds
Saturday—Live music w/Clave Dura; Deejay Frank; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro
Matt Denny’s Ale House
145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 462-0250
mattdennys.com
Tuesday—J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features JC’s birthday show w/Annette Conlon; Sal & Isela; Alice Wallace; John Stowers
Villa Catrina
251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia
(626) 294-1973
villacatrina.com
Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month
Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary
WEST OF PASADENA
Colombo’s Restaurant
1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
(323) 254-9138
colombosrestaurant.com
Thursday—Trifecta
Friday—Steve Thompson and Friends
Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio
Tuesday—Tom Armbruster
Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends
Days Inn Lounge
450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale
(323) 259-5900
tommydodson.com
Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays
Oak and Vine
117 E. Harvard St., Glendale
(818) 507-7011
theoakandvine.com
Live music most nights of the week
Winchester Room
6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale
(818) 241-5475
thewinchesterroom.com
Friday—Karaoke
Saturday—Karaoke n
You must log in to post a comment.