PASADENA, SOUTH PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 794-3068

pasadena-bars.com/1881-club

Live entertainment on select nights of the week

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304

blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236

coffeegallery.com

Saturday—Dave Stamey

Tuesday—Jim Curry’s Tribute to the Music of John Denver

Coffee Gallery Community Stage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 398-7917

coffeegallery.com

Thursdays—Artisan Alley w/ two musical acts, two musical open mics, works of a featured artist, DJ and fresh barbecue

Fridays—Music open mic

Saturdays—Potlikker Showcase w/musical performers, poets, spoken word, Americana music and deejay

Sundays—Music open mic hosted by King

Tuesdays—Comedy open mic

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054

derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553

elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Esquire Bar & Lounge

3772 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-0360

esquirebar.com

Friday & Saturday—DJ

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894

icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—Private event

Friday—“The Love Master” Craig Shoemaker; Michael Schwartz’s retirement party; Deathsquad

Saturday—“The Love Master” Craig Shoemaker

Sunday—Fritz Coleman Speaks to a Generation fundraiser benefiting the Salvation Army Pasadena Tabernacle Corps

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Jason Stuart and others

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—C4 Acoustic

Friday—Past Action Heroes

Saturday—Dub8

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Danny and Rafa

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nights of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

The Saturday Swing Dance features Aileen Quinn and Her Leapin’ Lizards

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100

plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

redwhite+bluezz

37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena

(626) 792-4441

redwhitebluezz.com

Live music most nights of the week

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

roseconcerts.com

Friday—Fantastic Diamond

Saturday—Missing Persons

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Ballroom and Swing

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957

tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Action Trivia

Tuesday—Action Trivia

Wine & Song Music Series

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

wineandsong.com

Wednesday—Cynthia Carle; Nathan McEuen

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday—Joey Fender and the 55’s

Saturday—Chambers Brothers

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

myspace.com/piratedive

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Thursdays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572

thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Vince; Deejay Kenny; Deejay Miro

Friday—Deejay Picoso; Social Dancer Competition qualifying rounds

Saturday—Live music w/Clave Dura; Deejay Frank; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com

Tuesday—J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade features JC’s birthday show w/Annette Conlon; Sal & Isela; Alice Wallace; John Stowers

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson and Friends

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer, Karen Hernandez and Friends

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke n