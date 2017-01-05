I see more than 150 films each year, and I’m pretty easy to please. Of course, there are always a few that stand out as films that I’d see over and over and recommend to anyone’s collection. And, unfortunately, there are those that I’d rather forget.

Following are my 10 favorite movies of 2016, films that made me laugh, cry and gasp. Following that are the five worst films of the past year.

1) “La La Land.” I’ve seen this four times already and it gets better every time. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone team up for the best musical since “Singin’ in the Rain,” and it scores extra points because it is the original vision of writer-director Damien Chazelle rather than an adaptation of a Broadway classic. It follows a couple of showbiz dreamers through a year of highs and lows that are especially relatable to anyone who knows someone playing the Hollywood game.

2) “Hidden Figures.” This historical biopic about three African-American women who played a key but unheralded role in the greatest moments of NASA is so stirring, it inspired four rounds of hearty applause at the Century City screening I attended. A lock for Best Picture consideration, it opens in Pasadena Friday.

3) “Moonlight.” As a straight white male, this movie blindsided me by drawing me in fully to the romantic travails of a black gay man. Writer-director Barry Jenkins crafted a mesmerizing portrayal of loneliness and longing that is universal, following the story of a Miami man from boyhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world.

4) “Edge of Seventeen.” This thoroughly winning comedy struck some poignant points as well. Fantastic young actress Hailee Steinfeld gives Emma Stone and Viola Davis (of “Fences”) a run for best female performance of the year in this story of a 17-year-old girl struggling with dating and coping with the loss of her father. This film is so good that legendary filmmaker James L. Brooks (“Terms of Endearment,” “As Good As It Gets”, “Broadcast News”) came out of retirement to produce it.

5) “Deadpool.” Ryan Reynolds had one of the biggest comebacks ever by taking on the daring and edgy role of a decidedly R-rated superhero in this audacious mix of gutsy comedy and souped-up violence that was a gasp-inducing thrill ride from start to finish.

6) “10 Cloverfield Lane”/ “Don’t Breathe.” Both of these productions were edgy, claustrophobic, edge-of-your-seat thrillers with a nonstop series of nasty surprises. Sci-fi thrillers often don’t get awards, but John Goodman in “Cloverfield” gives the performance of a lifetime as a man who holds a woman hostage in an underground shelter while she wonders whether an apocalypse has occurred outside. “Breathe,” meanwhile, delivered Hitchcock-worthy suspense with moments of pure terror and a star-making turn by Jane Levy as a woman struggling to escape a house filled with traps while attempting to rob a blind veteran.

7) “Snowden.” Oliver Stone’s biopic of Edward Snowden moves beyond a mere recap of the controversial NSA analyst to create a timely call to arms about just how recklessly abusive world governments have become with the privacy of average citizens. Sadly, this is being overlooked by industry awards.

8) “Sully.” Clint Eastwood directs and Tom Hanks stars in an utterly brilliant rendition of the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s miracle landing of a packed jetliner on New York’s Hudson River. Todd Komarnicki’s inventive, time-jumping script might be the year’s best.

9) “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.” Tina Fey delivered perhaps the year’s biggest surprise, a masterful dramedy following the true story of female journalist Kim Barker, dodging both bombs and her inner demons while embedded inside the Iraq War. Patriotic without being jingoistic, this might be the best movie to emerge from our Middle Eastern misadventures.

10) “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Meryl Streep works wonders as the title character, a rich post-World War II socialite who became a sensation for being an utterly terrible singer who nonetheless managed to buy her way into Carnegie Hall performances. But it’s Hugh Grant as her husband and Simon Helberg as a vocal teacher who will be duking it out for the honor of Best Supporting Actor this year in the year’s most intelligent comedy.

The Five Worst Films of 2016:

1) “Dirty Grandpa.” Robert DeNiro reaches an all-time low as a lecherous grandpa who joins his sleazy grandson (Zac Efron) for utterly offensive misadventures on spring break in Florida. Beneath contempt.

2) “Hardcore Harry.” This utterly vile shoot-em-up gave audiences the chance to see 90 minutes of reckless, bloody mayhem from the first-person POV of a ruthless killer on a rampage. Pure evil.

3) “Passengers.” This should have been a world-class winner, with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as two people stranded on a spaceship who have to navigate a relationship while battling major malfunctions, but it fails on every level. Boring, bloated, overpriced and lazy.

4) “Zoolander 2.” Co-writer/director/star Ben Stiller might have created the worst, most unnecessary sequel of all time with this pointless revisiting of an airhead male model and secret agent. It was also another nail in the coffin of Owen Wilson’s career.

5) “Keanu.” Comedy team Key and Peele were masters of mirth on their Comedy Central series, but this embarrassing misfire featured them on the lam with a drug dealer’s kitten. One would think it would be impossible for two black stars to make a racist comedy, but they pulled it off.

CAPSULE REVIEWS

HIDDEN FIGURES

Stars: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner

Length: 127 minutes

Directed by: Theodore Melfi

Rating: PG

This historical drama about three African-American women who were unheralded figures in the NASA space race is uplifting, compelling applause-worthy entertainment that will give “La La Land” a run for its money as Best Picture. Grade: A+

A MONSTER CALLS

Stars: Liam Neeson, Louis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver

Length: 108 minutes

Directed by: J.A. Bayona

Rating: PG-13

An enthralling fantasy drama about a boy who processes his mother’s impending death from cancer by fantasizing that a tree they both love can come to life and teach him tough lessons. This is the movie that Steven Spielberg’s utter failure “The BFG” and the disastrous “Collateral Beauty” wished they could be, a wonderful film for the whole family. Grade: A

LA LA LAND

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

Length: 127 minutes

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Rating: PG-13

A spectacularly good musical about two showbiz dreamers – a jazz musician and an actress – who fall in love against a backdrop of artistic ambition and disappointment. My favorite movie of the year. Grade: A+

FENCES

Stars: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis

Length: 139 minutes

Directed by: Denzel Washington

Rating: PG-13

A powerhouse pair of performances by Washington and Davis in a masterful adaptation of one of the greatest modern American plays, about a 1950s African-American couple slowly being crushed by disappointments. Grade: A-

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Stars: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams

Length: 137 minutes

Directed by: Kenneth Lonergan

Rating: R

Casey Affleck could take home the Best Actor Oscar for this character study of an alcoholic handyman trying to hold himself and his family together after his brother’s death. It’s a well-made downer. Grade: B