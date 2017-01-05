He may have launched into stardom as a wild and crazy guy, but Steve Martin has developed into one of America’s leading Renaissance men over his four decades of fame. As the biggest standup comedian in the world during the 1970s, a movie star from the 1980s onward, and an author of acclaimed novels in the 2000s, he has rarely failed to find success in any entertainment format he favored.

This week, the New York City resident is making a four-night foray across the Southland for the Distinguished Speaker Series, including a sold-out appearance at Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium on Wednesday night. Yet there are still tickets available for his speech in Beverly Hills at the Saban Theatre, a sister venue to Pasadena hotspot the Rose.

There are infinite possibilities for Martin’s talk, as the witty wordsmith is likely to provide anecdotes from a career that has spawned dozens of hit movies ranging from “The Jerk” and “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” to “Parenthood,” “LA Story” and two films each in the “Father of the Bride,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Pink Panther” series. Add in his status as the second most frequent guest host in “Saturday Night Live” history and best-selling books, plus his legendary magic skills and the night could be entertaining on several fronts.

That’s not even counting his skills as a world-class, Grammy-winning banjo player, his acumen as an art collector, his frequent essays for The New Yorker and The New York Times, and status as a hit playwright whose latest work, “Bright Star,” opened on Broadway. Put them all together, and attendees will have the rare gift of seeing a master of mirth who’s well worth the drive.

Steve Martin will speak as part of the Distinguished Speaker series at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. Tickets are $320 but are tied to a required purchase of the remaining four speakers in the series, including Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Vin Scully and famed astronaut Capt. Scott Kelly. Call (310) 546-6222 or visit speakersla.com.