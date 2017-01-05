The local political season kicks into high gear at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when ACT hosts a candidates’ forum in Creveling Lounge at Pasadena City College, 570 E Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

“The forum will be the public’s first opportunity to hear candidates tell the public why they should be elected to the Pasadena school board or Pasadena City Council. It will be Pasadena politics in real time,” said ACT Executive Director Jon Fuhrman.

Three City Council seats and four seats on the Board of Education will be decided in the March 7 election and April 11 runoff, if one is needed.

Candidates must secure a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote to secure victory. If no candidate wins a majority a runoff election will be held between the top two vote getters.

In races for City Council, incumbent John Kennedy is running unopposed in District 3. Councilman Victor Gordo is facing off against Aida Morales and Krystal Lopez Podley in District 5. In District 7, Councilman Andy Wilson, who was appointed by the council to finish the last two years of Mayor Terry Tornek’s term, is facing four challengers: Phil Hosp, Alejandro Menchaca, Bryan Witt and Sheena Tahilramani.

Board of Education candidates include four incumbents and three challengers. District 1 incumbent and Board President Kimberly Kenne is squaring off against Rita Miller.

In District 3, incumbent Adrienne Ann Mullen — who was appointed to finish Tyron Hampton’s term after Hampton successfully ran for City Council — faces Michelle Richardson-Bailey.

Matthew Baron is running against District 5 incumbent Elizabeth Pomeroy.

In District 7, incumbent Scott Phelps is running unopposed.

The forum will be moderated by former ACT Co-Chair John Buchanan.

According to ACT spokesman Ed Washatka, all three candidates from the District 5 council race have confirmed they will appear at the event. In District 7, only Wilson and Hosp have confirmed they will appear

Meanwhile, in the school board races, Pomeroy, Mullen, Kenne and Miller have also confirmed their participation in the forum.

Co-sponsors of the event include the PCC Faculty Association, the ACLU of Pasadena Foothills, the NAACP Pasadena Branch, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice, the Coalition for Increased Civilian Oversight of Pasadena Police, the Greater Pasadena Affordable Housing Group, the Community Council for Equality and Justice at Madison School, the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, National Day Laborers Organizing Network, Pasadenans Organizing for Progress, the Pasadena Tenants Union, the Pasadena Latino Forum and Pasadenans Empowering Parent Participation in Educational Governance.