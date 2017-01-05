Fans still love the music of Neil Diamond. His many hits include “I Am, I Said,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Cherry, Cherry” and countless others.

Going back some 50 years, the man and his music have entertained audiences worldwide. While he won’t be playing Pasadena any time soon, fans can catch the next best thing Friday night when the top Neil Diamond tribute band Fantastic Diamond takes to the stage at the Rose.

The band guides audiences through a night of Diamond hits as lead vocalist Kevin Hogan re-creates the voice of the original in a spot-on performance that would make Neil proud. Hogan is joined by a top-flight group of musicians to put on a show rivaling the real thing.

Visit fantasticdiamond.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit roseconcerts.com.