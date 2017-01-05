Lauded cowboy singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Stamey visits Coffee Gallery Backstage Saturday night.

Stamey has a colorful background. Before launching a full-time music career, the Nipomo, California, resident actually worked as a cowboy, wrangler and mule packer. Life has changed considerably for him, and he’s become one of the most popular Western entertainers in the business.

Western Horseman Magazine has called Stamey’s “Vaquero Song” one of the greatest of the genre. Among his many plaudits, Stamey was named Best Living Western Solo Musician in 2010, 2011 and 2013 by True West Magazine. Along the way, Stamey has also received the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists.

He’s performed in some 14 states, playing everything from backyard barbecues to major music festivals.

Check him out at davestamey.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $25. Call (626) 798-6236 for tickets and visit coffeegallery.com for information.