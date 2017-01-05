THIS WEEK’S COVER
5:00 pm Teen Movie Night at Central Library @ Pasadena Public Library Central Branch
Jan 5 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Teen movie night invites guests 14 and older to view and discuss “It’s Kind of a Funny Story,” based on the book by Ned Vizzini from 5 to 8 p.m. Call (626) 744-4246 or email[...]
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jan 5 @ 7:00 pm
Dr. David Grinspoon discusses and signs “Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet’s Future” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Jazz Night @ the Blue Guitar fea... @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jan 5 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Jon Mayer grew up in New York City during a fertile time in modern jazz evolution. He played on a John Coltrane recording ‘Like Sonny’ and on a Jackie McLean Prestige cut called `Strange Blues’.[...]
all-day The Drip Effect @ SugarMynt Gallery
Jan 6 – Jan 31 all-day
DEFECTIVEBARBIE | SOLO EXHIBITION Jan 6-31, 2017 Opening Reception Jan 6, 7-10pm Contemporary watercolor portraits by local artist DEFECTIVEBARBIE
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jan 6 @ 1:00 pm
Free movie matinees start at 1 p.m. Fridays. Friday’s film is “Baked in Brooklyn” (2016)
