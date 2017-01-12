THURSDAY 1.12.17

The Pasadena Bead and Design Show features artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry, designer clothing, jewelry supplies, vintage items and artisan-taught workshops for all skill levels. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday at Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Visit beadanddesign.com.

FRIDAY 1.13.17

The play “Bee-luther-hatchee” by Thomas Gibbons opens at 8 p.m. at Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, the story of the editor at a New York publishing house as she searches for an African-American woman who has spent years drifting around the US and has composed a prize-winning memoir, When she finds her, she learns shocking facts about the author. The play continues through Feb. 18. Tickets are $30 general admission, $27 for seniors, $20 for youth, $17 for children 12 and younger. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SATURDAY 1.14.17

Spencer Davis, famous for such hits as “I’m A Man” and “Gimme Some Lovin,” will be performing at Arcadia Blues Club, 16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. Tickets are $25 in advance e, $25 at the door. Music starts at 8 p.m. For more information, call (626) 447-9349 or visit arcdiabluesclub.com.

SUNDAY 1.15.17

Lineage Dance Company and classical group Street Symphony present “Stories of Parenthood,” featuring various perspectives on parenthood, from the profound to the profane, in a multimedia performance at 7 p.m. at Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. Call (626) 844-7008 or visit lineagepac.org.

MONDAY 1.16.17

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the church hosts “Let Freedom Ring,” a day-long reading of Dr. King’s writings and speeches, accompanied by a visual display of pictures of the civil rights leader from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Guests may listen and take part in the reading. Call (626) 796-1172 or visit allsaints-pas.org.

TUESDAY 1.17.17

A panel discussion of the PBS series “Mercy Street” explores the practice of medicine during the American Civil War, at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, moderated by the Huntington’s Dibner Assistant Curator of Science and Technology Melissa Lo, with panelists including Norris Foundation Curator of American Historical Manuscripts Olga Tsapina, series executive producers Lisa Wolfinger and David Zabel and series medical history adviser Shauna Divine. Free, but visit huntington.org for reservations.

WEDNESDAY 1.18.17

Camerata Pacifica performs works by Josef Mysliveček, Mozart and Gounod at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $56. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

THURSDAY 1.19.17

Emily McDowell discusses and signs “There Is No Good Card for This: What to Say and Do When Life is Scary, Awful and Unfair to People You Love” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.