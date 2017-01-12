Local folk/country singer-songwriter and guitar playing music entrepreneur Brad Colerick is set to perform Saturday at the Pasadena Folk Music Society show at Caltech.

Colerick is well known to area music fans. His popular Wine & Song live music series in South Pasadena Wednesday nights showcases some of today’s top Americana talent. His own work is characterized by a personal songwriting style, backed by excellent guitar work.

The Nebraska-raised, California-based musician moved here more than two decades ago, at a time when country wasn’t necessarily the leading genre on fans’ lists of musical choices. However, he is one of a number of Americana artists who have helped turn that around.

Much of his music recalls his Midwestern roots. As Colerick states in his bio, “I’ll always be a flatlander at heart. I love California and being part of the singer-songwriter community here, but I don’t think I’ll ever disconnect from that place where I came from. The geography and the people tend to seep into my songs and characters.” His latest recording is “Tucson,” which has been getting great reviews.

Colerick is joined Saturday night by bassist Guillermo Guzman and pedal steel guitarist Tim Fleming.

Visit bradcolerick.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Beckman Institute Auditorium, 400 S. Wilson Ave., Pasadena, on the Caltech campus. Tickets are $15 general public, $5 for Caltech students and children. Call (626) 395-4652 or visit pasadenafolkmusicsociety.org.